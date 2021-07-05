Rail union boss condemns minister’s face mask comments

The boss of the UK’s biggest rail union has condemned a minister’s ambivalence on wearing face masks on rush-hour trains.

The care minister, Helen Whately, was speaking on the BBC Today programme ahead of an expected relaxation of rules on face coverings.

Ms Whately was asked whether she would wear a mask on a rush-hour train from her constituency of Faversham in Kent to London.

“I think it’s the sort of environment where, if something’s crowded, I think I might,” she said.

“There are real downsides to wearing masks. So this is about taking a balanced approach … recognising that we have the huge protection provided from so many people being vaccinated.”

In response, the general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, said: “Yet again there’s a real danger of the government making up policy on the hoof on critical issues and that is reflected in the comments of the minister this morning.

“Back in the real world discussions are ongoing at industry-wide level but all parties are having to second-guess what the government will say later today and that is not good enough.

“All the indications are that the government are going for a free-for-all, whereas common sense and medical advice seems to indicate that some level of control should remain in place in the public realm.

“RMT’s priority will be the safety of our members and the travelling public.”

Southeastern Railway runs trains between Faversham and London. A spokesperson for the train operator said: “We’ve yet to receive full guidance for the easing of restrictions after 19 July, but in the meantime we’d remind our passengers that it remains a legal requirement to wear a face covering when travelling on our trains.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: “As in society generally, the chance of catching coronavirus on a train is low, especially as train operators are helping people travel with confidence by continuing extra cleaning and ensuring the air in carriages is refreshed at least every 10 minutes.

“Encouraging people back to the railway is vital to boost the economy and to protect the environment from a polluting car-led recovery which is why as restrictions ease, public transport needs to be put on a level playing field with other industries.”