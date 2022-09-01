UK-wide train strikes announced for two dates in September

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK-wide rail strikes have been announced for two dates in September.

The RMT union has said its members will stage walkouts on 15 and 17 September in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Over 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take to picket lines, “effectively shutting down the railway network”, according to RMT.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the deadlock between the union and Network Rail has yet to be broken.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

“Grant Shapps continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

RMT staged a number of previous rail strikes over the summer, severely impacting services across the country.

The 15 September strike coincides with a 24-hour walkout by train drivers from a dozen train operators who are members of the Aslef union.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We regret that, once again, passengers are going to be inconvenienced.

“We don’t want to go on strike. Withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union – but the train companies have forced our hand.

“They want train drivers to take a real terms pay cut – to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10 per cent less. Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher – much higher, according to some forecasts – and yet the train companies have offered us nothing.”

In separate disputes, Hull Trains and Arriva Rail London will also be taking one day of strike action on the 15 September.

The TSSA, representing white-collar railway staff, is also instructing its members working for nine operators and Network Rail to strike from 26-27 September.