Passengers warned of train strikes and disruption this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train travellers face further disruption this weekend as Avanti West Coast managers stage a fresh strike over rest-day working. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Sunday, significantly impacting services on one of the UK’s busiest rail routes.

The industrial action coincides with planned engineering work, compounding the travel challenges. No trains will operate between Rugby and Stafford via Nuneaton on Saturday and Sunday, forcing some Avanti West Coast services to be diverted and resulting in extended journey times. Replacement buses will operate between Coventry and Nuneaton.

Avanti West Coast strongly advises passengers to avoid travelling on Sunday if possible. A limited service will operate on the strike day, with trains running only between 8am and approximately 5pm. Passengers should expect significantly reduced frequency and very busy trains, especially given several football fixtures scheduled along the West Coast Main Line.

The Sunday timetable will see just one train per hour between London Euston and both Birmingham and Manchester. Services to Liverpool and Glasgow will be further reduced to one train every two hours. Destinations such as North Wales, Blackpool, and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast service at all on Sunday.

open image in gallery Workers on Avanti West Coast are staging a series of strikes over rest day working (Luciana Guerra/PA) ( PA Wire )

Avanti said people who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home.

Passengers with existing tickets for Sunday can travel any time from Saturday up to and including Tuesday, or can claim a refund from their point of purchase.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.

“As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“During this latest strike action we’ll have a reduced service which is also impacted by planned engineering work, so customers with tickets for this day are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund.

“We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

An RMT spokesman said: “We have had meaningful and helpful discussions with Avanti and we have agreed to meet again, with the ultimate aim of reaching a negotiated settlement.”

Further strikes are planned on Sundays for the next few months.