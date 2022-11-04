Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ten hours before the latest round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union has called off the action. But widespread disruption is expected for the coming days as rosters were drawn assuming the walk-outs would go ahead.

Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on 5, 7 and 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.

But shortly before the first strike-related train cancellations were due to begin, the RMT said it “will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies”.

The statement read: “Through a strong industrial campaign so far, RMT has secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies who up until this point, have made no offer of any kind to our members.

“Originally Network Rail was intent on imposing changes to maintenance without agreement with RMT.”

But the union said: “The current dispute remains very much live, and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “It’s welcome news that the RMT has called off its strikes but the very late notice means that services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited, and while we, and our train company partners, will work without pause over the weekend, there will be limited ability to change the ‘strike timetable’ for Monday.

“Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.”

The RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”

Half the rail network was expected to be closed on 5, 7 and 9 November, with knock-on effects

The Independent has asked the Rail Delivery Group (representing train operators) and the Department for Transport (DfT) for comment.

The sudden change has come shortly after the new the transport secretary, Mark Harper, and rail minister, Huw Merriman, took up their roles.