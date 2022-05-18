‘Summer of discontent’ on trains as pay fails to rise with inflation, union warns
Threat comes as Tube stike to hit key stations on Queen’s Jubilee weekend
Rail workers could trigger “a summer of discontent” across Britain unless pay rises match inflation, a union boss has warned.
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the white-collar TSSA union, said: “We will not sit idly by as the Tories’ cost of living crisis hits our members in their pockets.
“Many of our members have not seen a pay increase for two years, and with prices rocketing enough is enough.
