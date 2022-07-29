Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer
Industrial action is planned for rail and Tube networks in July and August
The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.
The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.
Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.
Saturday 30 July
Who is striking?
Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.
Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally.
Thursday 18 August
Around 40,000 members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators – incuding Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express), GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.
The workers comprise a wide range of employees from cleaners and station staff to signallers and guards.
The network will not shut down completely, but most trains will be cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland.
Some services late on the evening before (17 August) and earlier services on the mornings after (19 August) will also be disrupted.
Friday 19 August
A Tube strike is planned by members of the RMT union.
The union says the industrial action has been prompted by “TfL’s refusal to share the details of a draft government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital, in secret and without any discussion with their recognised trade unions”.
Previous strikes have closed almost all Tube services in the capital, with knock-on effects the following day.
Saturday 20 August
Members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators: Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express), GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.
The network will not shut down completely, but most trains will be cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland.
Some services late on the evening before (19 August) and earlier services on the mornings after (21 August) will also be disrupted.
