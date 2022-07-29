Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer

Industrial action is planned for rail and Tube networks in July and August

Helen Coffey
Friday 29 July 2022 13:44
Comments
When and where are the next train strikes?

The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.

The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.

Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.

Saturday 30 July

Who is striking?

Recommended

Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.

Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally.

Thursday 18 August

Around 40,000 members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators – incuding Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express), GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

The workers comprise a wide range of employees from cleaners and station staff to signallers and guards.

The network will not shut down completely, but most trains will be cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland.

Some services late on the evening before (17 August) and earlier services on the mornings after (19 August) will also be disrupted.

Friday 19 August

A Tube strike is planned by members of the RMT union.

The union says the industrial action has been prompted by “TfL’s refusal to share the details of a draft government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital, in secret and without any discussion with their recognised trade unions”.

Previous strikes have closed almost all Tube services in the capital, with knock-on effects the following day.

Saturday 20 August

Members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators: Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express), GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

Recommended

The network will not shut down completely, but most trains will be cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland.

Some services late on the evening before (19 August) and earlier services on the mornings after (21 August) will also be disrupted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in