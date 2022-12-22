When are the last trains home before Christmas?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail are walking out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December.

When the Christmas strike was announced, the union said it was “specifically targeting engineering works” rather than passenger trains.

The aim was to scupper a £120m programme of improvement work planned for the Christmas shutdown – though Network Rail says 85 per cent of planned projects are going ahead.

But thousands of passenger trains have been cancelled. Travellers planning to catch trains on 24 December are being urged to travel only “if absolutely necessary, and if possible to consider travelling another day”.

Last trains are leaving as early as 8am and some locations will see no services at all, including the East Midlands line from Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester to London.

These are the last direct trains to London from key locations on 24 December:

Norwich: 1pm

Stansted airport: 2.42pm

Edinburgh (LNER): 8am

Edinburgh (Lumo): 8.56am

Newcastle: 10:22am

Leeds: 10.45am

Glasgow: 10.40am

Liverpool: 11.43am

Manchester: 12.15pm

Birmingham: 12.33pm

Cardiff: 12.21pm

Bristol: 1pm

Heathrow airport: 3.17pm

Exeter: 12.16pm

Plymouth: 11.14am

Southampton: 1pm

Portsmouth: 7.54am

Gatwick airport: 2.10pm

Brighton: 1.39pm

Folkestone: 1.58pm

Some slightly later journeys may be possible with changes.

These are the last direct trains from London to key locations on 24 December:

Norwich: 2pm

Edinburgh (LNER): 11am

Edinburgh (Lumo): 10.25am

Newcastle: 11am

Leeds: 12.03pm

Glasgow: 12.22am

Liverpool: 12.34pm

Manchester: 12.48pm

Birmingham: 1.03pm

Cardiff: 2.48pm

Bristol: 2.32pm

Heathrow: 3.25pm

Exeter: 1.04pm

Plymouth: 12.04pm

Southampton: 12.30pm

Portsmouth: 11.05am

Gatwick airport: 2.05pm

Brighton: 1.59pm

Folkestone: 1.07pm

Some slightly later journeys may be possible with changes.