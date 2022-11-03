Rail strikes: which trains will run on Saturday 5 November?
Exclusive: More trains are running over national strike dates than previously, though engineering work is reducing some intercity services
Cancellations ahead of the next round of national rail strikes will begin on Friday afternoon, with disruption continuing until Thursday 10 November.
Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail will strike on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November. In addition, staff working for 14 train operators – including the main intercity rail firms – will walk out on 5 and 9 November.
The first cancellation as a result of the national strikes is the 5.30pm Grand Central from Sunderland to London.
The stoppages are part of a series of long and bitter disputes over pay, job security and modernisation.
The walk-out by 5,000 Network Rail signallers means half the rail network is closed, with a much-reduced service on the remainder. Non-union members will enable a service to run between 7.30am and 6.30pm across about half the network.
Around 20 per cent of trains are expected to run, mainly on key intercity lines plus suburban lines around London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and southern Scotland.
Many operators will still run a service, but it will be much reduced – and will operate only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Engineering work is reducing some intercity services on the East Coast and West Coast main lines.
Passengers are being urged “to only travel if necessary” on the strike days, and are warned of disruption on the following days – Sunday 6 November, Tuesday 8 November, and Thursday 10 November – as workers return to duties.
But thousands of trains will run, with Advance tickets on sale for strike days at low fares. Between York and Edinburgh, for example, a large number of seats are available for under £25 one way.
The Independent is building up a picture of which trains will run – listed clockwise from the East Coast main line.
LNER
Doncaster to Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh. Advance tickets are on sale.
On the Monday and Wednesday strike days, trains will also run south of Doncaster to London King’s Cross.
Lumo
No trains are currently bookable on the London-Newcastle-Edinburgh route, but the rail firm says: “We will seek to operate as many of our services as possible.
“We are suspending sales of Advance tickets for the affected services in order to minimise the number of people disrupted.”
Grand Central
All trains cancelled, as well as the 5.30pm from Sunderland to London King’s Cross on Friday 4 November.
Great Northern
London King’s Cross to Cambridge will run.
Greater Anglia
There are services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich via Colchester and Ipswich; Cambridge and Stansted airport; and Southend.
Southeastern
High-speed services from St Pancras to Ashford, as well as shorter, slower journeys from London Bridge to Sevenoaks and to Dartford on routes via Greenwich, Blackheath and Bexley.
Southern
Victoria to Gatwick airport and Brighton.
South Western Railway
London Waterloo to Woking, Winchester and Southampton.
Great Western Railway
Usual hourly “strike shuttle” between London Paddington, Reading, Swindon, Bath and Bristol, with services also from London to Newport and Cardiff and a link between Bath and Westbury.
Friday’s overnight sleeper between London and Cornwall has been cancelled.
Transport for Wales
Cardiff to the Valleys.
Chiltern
London Marylebone to Birmingham via High Wycombe; Amersham to Aylesbury.
Avanti West Coast
Likely to run from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London Euston, with links also from Manchester (via Crewe) and Coventry to the capital.
ScotRail
More trains will run on more lines than on previous national strike days, but the services is still very reduced – with no trains running north of Cowdenbeath in Fife.
On lines that are running, there will mainly be two trains per hour.
From Edinburgh you can travel to Glasgow via Falkirk High; to Helensburgh via Glasgow; to Tweedbank; to Larbert; and to Cowdenbeath.
From Glasgow there are links to Hamilton, Larkhall, Lanark, Larbert. There is also a link from Milngavie to Springburn
Caledonian Sleeper
Friday night Highland services (to Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William), will run from London to Edinburgh Waverley arriving around 5am on Saturday. They will be transferred to buses to finish their journeys.
CrossCountry
Birmingham to Manchester; to Leeds and York; and to Leicester.
Northern
Liverpool to Manchester and Manchester airport; Alderley Edge to Manchester; Leeds to Ilkley, Skipton, Bradford and Sheffield.
East Midlands Railway
Luton to Corby, Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield, with a shuttle between Derby and Matlock.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies