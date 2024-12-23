Travel news live: Christmas getaway delays as snow hits M62 and trains, ferries and flights cancelled
RAC estimates 22.7 million drivers will hit the roads as people get away for Christmas
Thousands of travellers hoping to reach home for Christmas have had to organise last minute alternatives, as flights, ferries and trains continue to be cancelled.
Over 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, have been cancelled on Sunday, while dozens of ferry routes in Scotland and Ireland are no longer running due to the bad weather.
Snow overnight has caused disruption on the M62 with one lane closed, as the RAC advise drivers to be cautious as millions take to the motorways this weekend.
Eighty of the Heathrow cancellations are on British Airways, involving short-haul domestic and European flights. Three round-trips to Amsterdam and Glasgow have been grounded.
Rail passengers are also facing another chaotic Sunday as Northern cancels all trains on 11 routes.
It comes as weather warnings kick in for parts of the UK on Saturday as millions more people get away for Christmas. Yellow warnings for wind are in place from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday in the North West, the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.
The Man Who Pays His Way: Having festive travel plans torn up comes at a heavy emotional cost, as at least 15,000 passengers see their Heathrow flights cancelled, writes Simon Calder
Christmas getaway under threat by 80mph winds as Met Office warns of travel disruption
People joining the Christmas getaway this weekend are being warned of heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph that are likely to cause travel disruption.
Millions of journeys are expected to be made across the country by car, in what the RAC breakdown service said could be a “pretty exhausting experience” for travellers due to the “wet and windy” conditions.
And it did not start well for many on Friday with hold-ups on many of the country’s main routes. They included motorists on the M5 who were stuck in 90-minute queues after hay bales on the back of a lorry caught fire near Exeter.
The incident closed two of four southbound lanes between J30 for Exeter and J31 for Shillingford Abbot and came at the same time there were queues caused by a crash on the M4 near Bristol and congestion around Dartford Bridge on the M25.
Christmas getaway under threat by 80mph winds amid warning of travel disruption
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for many regions of the country this weekend
Met Office reveals whether white Christmas is coming to UK in forecast
Britons hoping for a white Christmas are set to be sorely disappointed with a mild and grey 25 December, forecasters have predicted.
For the Met Office to declare a white Christmas, a single snowflake has to be observed falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day anywhere in the UK.
However, the day is likely to be settled, cloudy and dry with light winds for most of the UK, according to the forecaster.
There is a small chance of rain across north-west Scotland, though temperatures are expected to be widely mild, dashing any hopes of snow.
Met Office reveals whether festive forecast will fulfil dreams of a white Christmas
The last widespread Christmas with snow settling on the ground was more than ten years ago
Plane crash lands in high winds at UK airport as poor weather disrupts Christmas travel
A plane crash-landed in high winds at a Belfast airport as poor weather disrupted travel across the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
Belfast City Airport was forced to enact emergency procedures on Sunday after a plane’s nose wheel collapsed upon landing in adverse weather conditions. There were no reported injuries.
There were four crew and no passengers on board the Emerald Airlines flight when the hard landing occurred at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon, as winds of up to 82mph battered parts of the UK.
The incident caused the runway to be closed for the rest of the day, after what the airport said had been the busiest day of the year so far on Friday, and several flights were diverted to Belfast International Airport on Sunday evening.
It came as weather warnings were in force across the UK, save for eastern parts of England, causing ferries, trains and flights to be cancelled in a blow to passengers travelling to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
Plane crash lands in high winds at UK airport as weather disrupts Christmas travel
Plane's nose wheel collapses as it lands in high winds, with emergency protocols activated but no reported injuries
Travel disruption: Why are the trains always chaotic at Christmas?
Travel chaos is expected across the UK as the Christmas getaway gets underway.
It comes as weather warnings kick in for parts of the UK, roads and public transport could be disrupted by strong winds as the Met Office forecast a wet and windy weekend for many.
But one predictable issue that always arises during the festive season, is train delays, changes and a full shut down of the entire rail network on Christmas day.
This is because it is the one day of the year that engineering works take place, giving Network Rail and train companies an opportunity to carry out the largest heavy duty jobs when many across the UK are spending the day with loved ones.
Simon Calder explains:
Conditions expected to improve after bad weather disrupts Christmas travel
Conditions are expected to improve this week after bad weather caused disruption during the Christmas getaway period.
The Met Office has forecast a “grey Christmas” with some sunny spells and “extremely mild” temperatures.
It comes after a “perfect storm” of adverse weather conditions and road congestion led to widespread disruption during the Christmas getaway.
The Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind which remained in place until 9pm on Sunday.
The warnings were in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and in England the warnings covered the North East, North West, South West and West Midlands as well as Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Hampshire.
Conditions expected to improve after bad weather disrupts Christmas travel
The Met Office has forecast a 'grey Christmas' with some sunny spells and 'extremely mild' temperatures.
Alternative routes to get people home for Christmas after Holyhead port closure
People have been ferried to Ireland on alternative routes after the temporary closure of Holyhead port in an effort to get people home for Christmas, a Welsh Cabinet Secretary has said.
The busy ferry port in Anglesey, North Wales, was forced to close following damage during Storm Darragh and is not set to reopen until January 15 at the earliest.
All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are currently cancelled, upending travel plans for thousands in the festive season.
But alternative sailings to Ireland have been taking place this weekend amid high winds and challenging conditions.
Gusts of up to 75mph were forecast for parts of the UK on Sunday, with wind warnings in force across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and large swathes of England.
Alternative routes to get people home for Christmas after Holyhead port closure
Holyhead port in Anglesey, North Wales, was forced to close following damage during Storm Darragh.
Met Office’s five day weather forecast
This Evening and Tonight:
Showers becoming confined to far eastern coasts and winds will slowly ease. Clear spells developing overnight for most, but cloud building in the west towards dawn. Feeling cold overnight with a touch of frost in some prone spots.
Monday:
Dry and fine in the east with prolonged periods of sunshine, though feeling chilly. Outbreaks of rain and extensive low cloud spreading into western areas, and turning mild.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Predominantly settled, mild and cloudy for the Christmas period. Best chance of brighter spells to the east of high ground. Wetter and windier across northwest Scotland.
