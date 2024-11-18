15 destinations travellers are being warned not to go in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fodor’s has revealed the destinations that tourists should reconsider visiting in 2025 – and bucket list trips to Bali and a famed Scottish road trip are on the no-go list.

The travel guide publisher identified 15 ‘No’ locations “suffering from untenable popularity” alongside its annual ‘Go’ list of recommendations.

Topping the “perennial no list” is Indonesia’s Bali, where overtourism has created a “plastic apocalypse”, said Fodor’s.

With 5.3 million international visitors in 2023, once pristine Balinese beaches are now buried under nearly 303,000 tons of plastic waste.

Kristin Winkaffe, a sustainable travel expert, said: “Overtourism affects the very core of Balinese life.”

“Without change, we’re risking more than just beautiful scenery—we’re at risk of losing cultural identity itself,” she added.

Adventure tourism to Mount Everest was similarly cautioned due to the volume of waste and risk to local workers.

Barcelona, Mallorca and the Canary Islands were all namechecked as “European destinations where locals don’t want you” due to tourism protests this summer, while Venice and Lisbon made the list for the new day-trippers entry fee and lack of housing, respectively.

Travellers were warned for the second year against holidays to Koh Samui in Thailand amid crowd fears once The White Lotus premieres in 2025. Experts worry that increased traffic will “exacerbate existing problems”, including waste management and water supplies on the island.

As for the destinations “beginning to suffer” the British Virgin Islands, Kerala in India, Japanese cities Kyoto and Tokyo and Oaxaca in Mexico were all identified as ones to watch before “it becomes too late”.

Fodor’s said that the Italian Capital of Culture for 2025, Agrigento in Sicily, is facing a “severe water crisis that could be further aggravated by increased tourism”.

In the UK, Scotland’s famed North Coast 500 road trip loop has become “too popular”, said the publisher. Roads congested with traffic and a lack of adequate camping facilities have plagued residents with problems.

According to Fodor’s: “The destinations featured on the No List deserve the fame and adoration they receive. They are worthy of your time and money. Yet, the myriad challenges they face are both real and urgent.

“Fodor’s does not advocate for travel boycotts–they harm local economies and fail to bring about meaningful change. But we do believe that the first step to alleviating a problem is recognizing there is one. The No List serves to highlight destinations where tourism is placing unsustainable pressures on the land and local communities.”

Fodor’s travel “No” list 2025

Perennial no list:

Bali, Indonesia

European destinations where locals don’t want you – Barcelona, Mallorca, Venice, the Canary Islands and Lisbon

Koh Samui, Thailand

Mount Everest

Destinations beginning to suffer:

Agrigento, Sicily, Italy

British Virgin Islands

Kerala, India

Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan

Oaxaca, Mexico

Scotland North Coast 500

