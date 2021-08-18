Grappling with the green list? Angry at the amber list? Rattled by the red list?

Join The Independent’s travel team for a live lunchtime event, where they’ll be answering your burning holiday questions ahead of the government’s next update to the traffic light lists.

It is understood that the next update to the traffic light system for travel will be announced by the government on 26 August.

To help understand what might change on Wednesday 25 August, travel correspondent Simon Calder and travel editor Helen Coffey will be on hand for half an hour from 1pm to whip through as many reader queries as possible. From testing to transiting, vaccines to quarantines, the team will untangle the confusion around the latest rules to help you plan your next trip.

Simply click the link below to book your place at The Independent’s online Zoom event, taking place live at 1pm next Wednesday, and feel free to submit your most pressing travel questions in advance.

We will also be covering the event live within our travel live blog so that you can keep up to speed easily by following the updates and also submit any questions within the comments below the blog.