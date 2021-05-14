In just three days’ time, international travel can start again – after 19 long weeks. The possibilities aren’t exactly endless, though. The government has given the nod to travel under a strict “traffic light” system, where countries are assigned either green, amber or red. Of the 12 nations on the “green list”, Portugal is the only mainstream holiday destination, although Britons are still waiting to see whether it will let us in, and with what requirements.

If you are planning to jet off next week, there’s a lot to think about: testing requirements, airport check-in procedures, the actual flying experience.

One thing’s for certain: it looks a lot different than it did before.

I went to the UK’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, yesterday morning to see what the process looks like now for British Airways customers from Monday, from digital queuing systems to extra hand sanitiser stations.

