Christmas travel plans to countries across Europe have taken a thrashing after the latest round of tightening entry restrictions in response to Omicron.

We Brits have been given the boot from France and Germany, while Austria has imposed a 10-day quarantine on UK travellers who can’t provide proof of a booster shot, essentially scuppering scores of family ski holidays over the festive break.

Closer to home, more travel chaos looms; millions of travellers face problems as the great Christmas getaway begins, with widespread train cancellations and congestion expected on key motorways.

Train travel is being severely disrupted in parts of Great Britain, with a points failure on one of the key long-distance and commuter lines adding to problems caused by Covid-19 and industrial action.

So how do all the latest changes affect your travel plans this Christmas?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event later today (Thursday, 23 December). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.