Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as omicron restrictions move into 2022

Our travel correspondent will be on hand to answer all the latest travel queries on the last day of 2021

Thursday 30 December 2021 09:32
<p>Onerous testing rules and blanket bans on UK travellers will likely remain into January </p>

It’s been a chaotic end to the year for UK-based travellers, with additional testing requirements, strict travel bans and cancelled flights playing havoc with winter holiday plans.

In response to the Omicron variant, countries including France, Morocco and Austria have banned visitors from the UK outright, while other destinations such as the Netherlands have imposed harsh quarantine restrictions.

Spain has also banned unvaccinated British travellers altogether, while the UK government has upped its testing requirements to include PCR tests and pre-departure tests before returning home - adding a cost of hundreds to winter trips.

Though the UK’s additional travel measures are set to be reviewed on 5 January, industry sources have predicted that no major changes will be made before the end of the month.

So how do all the latest changes affect your travel plans going into the new year?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event later tomorrow (Friday, 31 December). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 1pm and 2pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

