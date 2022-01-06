Ask Me Anything
Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as travel testing restrictions ease
Our travel correspondent will be on hand to answer all your travel queries following the latest government update
A new year, and a new travel testing regime - although, in truth, it’s actually more of a return to one of the many that went before...
The latest government review of inbound travel restrictions, announced on 5 January, finally gave holidaymakers something to smile about.
Gone is the pre-departure Covid test for travellers about to embark on a journey to the UK; gone is the “day two” PCR test for arrivals, swapped for a cheaper lateral flow; and gone is the need to self-isolate while you await the result. If it sounds familiar, it’s because this represents a return to the less hassle-intensive rules that prevailed between 24 October and 30 November last year.
(All of the above is only true, of course, for fully vaccinated adults and those aged under 18. Everyone else must continue to follow the previous rules for unvaccinated adults: a pre-departure negative test and 10 days’ quarantine on arrival, with two PCR tests to be taken on days two and eight.)
The rule changes will take effect from staggered dates - from 4am on Friday, pre-departure tests and the need to self-isolate while awaiting the day two test result will be scrapped, while a lateral flow will suffice instead of a PCR test from Sunday.
So how do all of the latest changes affect your travel plans going into the new year?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event this afternoon (Thursday 6 January). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies