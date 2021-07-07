Travel news - live: UK quarantine set to be dropped for amber list arrivals after 19 July
Changes will coincide with so-called Freedom Day
Fully jabbed Britons are set to avoid quarantine from amber countries from as early as 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.
The prime minister confirmed in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.
Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.
Ministers are due to meet tomorrow to sign off the policy, according to reports in The Times and The Sun. Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that transport secretary Grant Shapps would provide an update on the issue later this week.
It comes as Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest, says it will unveil a trial of fast-track lanes for vaccinated travellers.
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic passengers checking in at Athens, Montego Bay, New York JFK and Los Angeles will be invited to prove their vaccination status before boarding their planes.
Red list predictions
Tim White, the data expert who tweets as @TWMCLtd, says that Russia is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Russia passes 140,000 official Covid-19 deaths this morning (but it’s almost certainly over 500,000 now); 725 more victims announced today by the Kremlin, slightly down on yesterday’s record 737; 23,962 new cases, 14 per cent up on last Wednesday.”
Mr White, who has previously warned that Mexico could join the UK’s “red list”, writes: “Mexico registers its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases since February: 7,989 more Covid-19 infections, plus 269 deaths.
“That’s a 40 per cent rise from last Wednesday, more like the growth we saw last week. With almost all neighbours rising too, Mexico still in danger.”
The next traffic light reshuffle is due on 15 July.
Red list predictions
Tim White, the data expert who tweets as @TWMCLtd, says that Russia is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Russia passes 140,000 official Covid-19 deaths this morning (but it's almost certainly over 500,000 now); 725 more victims announced today by the Kremlin, slightly down on yesterday's record 737; 23,962 new cases, 14 per cent up on last Wednesday.”
Mr White, who has previously warned that Mexico could join the UK's “red list”, writes: “Mexico registers its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases since February: 7,989 more Covid-19 infections, plus 269 deaths.
“That's a 40 per cent rise from last Wednesday, more like the growth we saw last week. With almost all neighbours rising too, Mexico still in danger.”
The next traffic light reshuffle is due on 15 July.
Red list predictions
Tim White, the data expert who tweets as @TWMCLtd, says that Russia is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
“Russia passes 140,000 official Covid-19 deaths this morning (but it's almost certainly over 500,000 now); 725 more victims announced today by the Kremlin, slightly down on yesterday's record 737; 23,962 new cases, 14 per cent up on last Wednesday.”
Mr White, who has previously warned that Mexico could join the UK's “red list”, writes: “Mexico registers its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases since February: 7,989 more Covid-19 infections, plus 269 deaths.
“That's a 40 per cent rise from last Wednesday, more like the growth we saw last week. With almost all neighbours rising too, Mexico still in danger.”
The next traffic light reshuffle is due on 15 July.
What travel rules will change after 19 July?
The government has announced that all legal Covid social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions will be dropped from 19 July in England, the so-called Freedom Day, asking instead for Britons to use their own judgement when it comes to evaluating the risk of the disease.
These changes apply to England and relate to activities within its borders.
But what about international travel? The sector has had a very rocky start since it tentatively reopened on 17 May, allowing holidays to a slim list of “safe” countries alongside onerous restrictions such as pre- and post-departure testing.
Read the full story here:
Will the traffic light travel system be dropped after 19 July?
Social distancing and mask wearing measures to be scrapped later this month
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies