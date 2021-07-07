Fully jabbed Britons are set to avoid quarantine from amber countries from as early as 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.

The prime minister confirmed in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.

Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.

Ministers are due to meet tomorrow to sign off the policy, according to reports in The Times and The Sun. Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that transport secretary Grant Shapps would provide an update on the issue later this week.

It comes as Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest, says it will unveil a trial of fast-track lanes for vaccinated travellers.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic passengers checking in at Athens, Montego Bay, New York JFK and Los Angeles will be invited to prove their vaccination status before boarding their planes.