Thailand is tentatively reopening to holidaymakers from 1 July, just as countries across Europe are tightening up their entry restrictions for British travellers.

As part of a scheme to safely restart its tourism industry, Thailand will let fully-vaccinated travellers from a number of destinations, including the UK, visit the island of Phuket.

Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.

Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be admissible.

As of 30 June, new green list favourite Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, a rule which applies to everybody aged 12 and above, with only a paper certificate recognised as acceptable proof. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.

Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.

Follow all the latest travel updates below.