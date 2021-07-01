Travel news – live: Thailand opens to tourists as green list favourite Malta tightens entry restrictions
Countries across Europe are introducing stricter rules for British travellers
Thailand is tentatively reopening to holidaymakers from 1 July, just as countries across Europe are tightening up their entry restrictions for British travellers.
As part of a scheme to safely restart its tourism industry, Thailand will let fully-vaccinated travellers from a number of destinations, including the UK, visit the island of Phuket.
Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.
Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be admissible.
As of 30 June, new green list favourite Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, a rule which applies to everybody aged 12 and above, with only a paper certificate recognised as acceptable proof. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.
Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.
Follow all the latest travel updates below.
Spain insists on tests for unvaccinated Brits
Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, from 2 July unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.
Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.
The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.
The testing requirements are stringent: a negative NAAT test, such as PCR or Lamp, taken within 48 hours of arrival. Cheap and quick lateral flow (antigen) tests are not acceptable.
Good morning, and welcome to today’s live travel updates.
As countries across Europe, including France, Malta and Portugal, stipulate only vaccinated Brits are welcome, here’s everything you need to know about the entry rules for the main holiday destinations on the Continent this summer:
Yet more clarification on entry restrictions for Spain
Tighter entry restrictions for UK arrivals come into force from midnight Friday in Spain, following six weeks of test-free travel.
All unvaccinated Britons aged 12 and above must present a negative Covid test (PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR) taken within the 48 hours before arrival.
Antigen tests will not be accepted.
Only the Balearic islands are on the “green list” for travel currently; while mainland Spain and the Canaries are on the amber list, mandating 10 days of self-isolation on return and two PCR tests.
‘Short-sighted’ of government not to exempt travel companies from rise in furlough and business rate costs, says Abta
The travel industry body, Abta, has accused the government of being “short-sighted” by not exempting travel companies from the increase in furlough and business rate costs.
Its figures shows that as many as 195,000 jobs in the travel industry have been lost or are at risk since the start of the pandemic.
Abta was one industry group involved in the Travel Day of Action last week, which demanded more help for the zapped travel industry.
Mark Tanzer, Abta chief executive, said: “The pressure to meet these payments will ultimately cost people their jobs and may force some businesses to close for good. Travel agents and tour operators have barely earned anything over the last 18 months – so there is no money in the bank to cover these costs.
“We urge government to seriously rethink their approach and ask them to look at providing tailored grant support for these companies, recognising the recovery for the international travel industry will be much slower than the rest of the UK economy.”
First UK music act arrives in France
In maybe the strangest travel story today, travel correspondent Simon Calder has the download on what is likely the first UK musical act to tour abroad since the pandemic and Brexit imposed various travel restrictions.
They’ve just arrived in France... and gone straight into quarantine.
Cuba infections spike
Cuba’s official international news service, Granma, has tweeted that the island has suffered “the highest number for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic”. It reports more than 3,800 new positive Covid cases.
Relative to Cuba’s population, the rate is close to that in the UK.
Infection levels have increased around 10-fold in two weeks. Until recently Cuba was cited as a possible candidate for the UK’s green list.
Pound remains strong against euro
As the latest green list changes come into effect and holidaymakers fly off to sunnier climes, there’s good news for their wallets too: the pound is stronger than it was last year.
Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO at travel money specialist FairFX said: “As Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands move to the green list today, the pound remains consistent and is currently 5.5% higher against the euro compared to this time last year, when travel corridors were preparing to re-open to British tourists following the first national lockdown.
“For those looking to travel overseas to the latest green listed destinations, locking in rates while the pound is strong is one of the best ways for holidaymakers to maximise their holiday money and get more bang for their buck.”
Indonesian airline starts jabbing tourists
Garuda, the national carrier of Indonesia, has today started giving free Covid jabs to holidaymakers to try to reduce the impact of the virus in one of Asia’s worst-affected countries.
About 20 passengers took advantage of the free vaccines at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International airport, which has the capacity to vaccinate 200 domestic travellers per day.
“This vaccine gives me confidence but still, we have to obey health protocol because we’re not 100 per cent immune. But at least it gives a sense of calm,” said Cecep Taufiqurohman, 32, after receiving his vaccine.
The airline is offering the Sinovac vaccine in the roll-out. Only 13 million of the country’s more than 270 million people fully vaccinated since January, and the country posted a record number of coronavirus infections today.
Indonesia joins a handful of other territories, including Alaska and the Maldives in vaccinating tourists.
Additional reporting by agencies
How to get the cheapest PCR tests for travel
Wherever your travel plans take you this summer, chances are a PCR test will be a part of them - either before you fly, or when you land back in the UK.
The average price hovers around £120, but The Independent travel team has dug out cheaper deals than that.
