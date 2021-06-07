In Friday’s Ask Me Anything on travel, there were so many questions in the light of the ongoing situation in the world of travel that our travel correspondent Simon Calder has continued answering them over the weekend.

This is the bonus round with eight more of his expert answers listed below:

“Traffic light” changes

Q: I understand that current list review was simply political, not scientific decision. Do you have any insight information regarding the next review due at the end of June?

Mateusz

A: I can predict that the next review will be announced (perhaps this time through official channels rather than leaks to the media) on 24 June, probably taking effect on 29 June. I cannot predict whether it will continue to tighten restrictions, for example by moving amber countries to red as the Labour Party is demanding, or whether they may be eased.

Q: Thoughts on Cyprus, early July. Will it be green? The data looks strong , in fact stronger than here in the UK.

“Mad Greek 1977”

A: The deputy tourism minister told me exactly that just before Thursday’s reversal of the opening up of travel. With the bizarre decision on tightening restrictions, it is impossible to predict the next move of the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, in closing down or opening up locations.

All bets are off, I am afraid, which is deeply distressing for millions of prospective holidaymakers – and the travel firms who want to take them away.

Q: Might Turkey possibly be upgraded from red to amber by the end of June?

Stekin

A: Not only do millions of British people normally holiday in Turkey – there are also very strong family ties between the two countries. But with the move towards tighter restrictions (and the Labour Party calling for all amber countries to be made “red”), hotel quarantine for arrivals from Turkey looks set to continue for some time.

Q: Is there any likelihood of overseas territories being added to the green list?

Oleander 2021

A: Yes, if only because the government will not be able to keep an international travel ban of this magnitude in place forever. Many of the existing places on the green list are British Overseas Territories, and I was expecting locations such as Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and the Turks & Caicos to be added. But as above, decisions are no longer being made on the grounds of data so it is, frankly, anyone’s guess.

Portugal

Q: I am hoping to still travel to the Algarve on 26 June. Is there any way of predicting if Portugal will go on the red list before this? Are there any sets of data we should look at the week before when we make our decision whether or not still to travel?

Lolly W

A: I think it is extraordinarily unlikely that a safe destination such as Portugal could be added to the red list. While nothing can be ruled out, I expect Portugal to return to the green list probably in the review after next – mainly because it would be too embarrassing to admit that it was a hasty and ill-conceived decision in the first place.

That would mean quarantine will not be necessary from 20 July approximately.

Meanwhile, I suggest you go ahead with your plans – with an outside chance that Portugal may return to the green list on 29 June, meaning no self-isolation for you.

Q: I’m flying to Portugal. I had already bought a PCR test for my return from Randox. I can’t find a way to buy a day eight test on its own. Have you heard anything?

Andrew

A: The problem that you, and many like you, face is that you are going ahead with a Portuguese trip, even though the country has been abruptly switched from the green list to amber.

Besides the sudden requirement of 10 days of self isolation on return, you must have two PCR tests, not one. The first is on or before day two, and on or after day eight. An email to covidcustomersupport@randox.com should get results – though be aware that tens of thousands of people have been affected and therefore the testing firms will be busy. If you can cancel online for a full refund and then rebook a double test that would be the most straightforward.

Quarantine rules

Q: If we travel from an amber country and stay with family for isolation period, is everyone in the household – including non-travellers – also required to be in isolation?

Oleander2021

A: No. While you must remain in the property where you are self-isolating, others living there need not. The law says a quarantinee (yes, that is a word) need not isolate “from any member of their household”. They can continue life as normal. The only time there has been any variation in this rule was in November when there were sudden fears about a Danish variant; the government said all members of the arriving traveller’s household must also quarantine.

For the avoidance of doubt, self-isolating at home is a tough regime. You can’t go out to work, go shopping or walk the dog.

You can leave to take tests on days two and eight – or, if it is a home-test kit, leave the property to post it back to the laboratory.

You cannot have visitors, including friends and family, unless they live in the premises where you’re in quarantine.

Oddly, the government advice about exercise is equivocal. If you have “a health condition or a disability” that would be seriously exacerbated if you were not able to go out and exercise, you could assert “exceptional circumstances which permit you to leave your place of quarantine”.

The government says: “You’ll need to consider carefully whether your circumstances are exceptional circumstances that require you to leave your place of quarantine. You could get advice from a medical or other professional to discuss your circumstances so that you can decide.” So there is some flexibility if you genuinely would suffer from a lack of exercise.

Ireland

Q: We are booked to go to Ireland in August but don’t know if we should reschedule or not?

Sam Edinburgh 1

A: On the “what could possibly go wrong” scale, that looks a very safe bet. Whatever else the government has done in terms of constantly changing the rules for arriving home, there has never been any requirement for people travelling from Ireland to self isolate. While the republic still has significant travel restrictions, these will be eased from 19 July for European Union visitors and, hopefully, those from Great Britain.