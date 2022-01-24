Travel testing abolished for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK: the key questions

Fully vaccinated arrivals to England will no longer have to take a “day two” test after arrival, the prime minister has said.

The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.

But testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed: they will still have to quarantine on arrival and take multiple tests.

Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.

What’s the background?

The government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers was a waste of time. But in 2021, ministers embraced tests enthusiastically. A so-called “day two” test has been required for travellers to the UK continuously since 17 May last year, when a ban on non-essential travel was limited.

Despite the name, the test can be taken anytime on the day of arrival or the two days afterwards.

Currently, incoming travellers’ passenger locator forms cannot be completed until a test is booked, typically at a cost of £20 to £30 per person, as a reference number is required.

With many UK travellers now fully vaccinated and boosted, airlines and holiday companies have long argued for testing to be abolished – in line with many other European nations.

What has changed?

The one remaining test for fully vaccinated travellers to England will be lifted imminently, the prime minister has said.

“We are now moving through the Omicron wave. So what we’re doing on travel to show this country is open for business, people arriving no longer have to take tests if they’ve been double vaccinated,” Boris Johnson told Sky News on Monday.

The prime minister gave no further details on timing or whether the UK’s passenger locator form will still be required.

Will the other UK nations follow suit?

Probably, because they have generally done so. But the devolved administrations may be more reluctant than usual if they believe the sudden announcement is part of a defensive move by a beleaguered prime minister. In the same statement, Boris Johnson was keen to talk about “getting the big calls right” on Omicron.

Will the passenger locator form still be required?

My prediction is that the government will continue to demand all travellers to the UK to complete this complex and confusing form. It will be seen as necessary to distinguish between travellers who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not.

In the briefings to friendly media made in advance of the official announcement, there was talk of simplifying the passenger locator form. Boris Johnson made a similar promise in August 2020, and instead the form became more complicated.

Can I get a full refund for tests I’ve booked but now don’t need?

Probably not. Eurofins, for example, says: “The cost of administration and of the non-transferable electronic code, which is consumed at the point of order, means that all Eurofins Covid-19 tests carry a £15 fee for cancellations.

“If a home sampling kit is cancelled after it has left our warehouse a £10 fee will be charged in addition to the administration fee as the sampling kit can no longer be certified as sterile and must be disposed of rather than returned and re-used.

“We may ask you to return the kit or to destroy it”.

Many of the “get rich quick” operations set up to take advantage of the testing bonanza are unlikely to offer any refund at all.

The Independent has always advocated booking tests as late as possible to avoid paying for unnecessary or inappropriate tests.

What are the rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Nothing changes. Travellers must take a pre-departure test two days ahead. You must also book PCR tests for days two and eight and self-isolate for 10 days (reduced to five in England if you take a further “test to release” halfway through).

When will things change again?

That rather depends on further variants – and the government’s response to them. Ministers have had no hesitation in reintroducing tests and self-isolation, as well as hotel quarantine for some arrivals, in response to new variants of concern.

What happens if I contract Covid-19 abroad?

You must immediately notify the local health authority and follow their instructions for isolation, which could be at your cost. Some travel insurance policies will cover the expenses involved.

Travel firms will generally be flexible about moving bookings for people who test positive ahead of their flight/ferry/train and allow postponements without additional fees.