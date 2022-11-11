Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel slogans: an exercise in hopelessness

The Man Who Pays His Way: I trawled the World Travel Market in search of marketing nonsense so you didn’t have to

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Friday 11 November 2022 16:46
Comments
<p>‘Feel nomads, feel happiness’ – the slogan of the Kyrgyz Republic, which is noted for its decorative bus shelters </p>

‘Feel nomads, feel happiness’ – the slogan of the Kyrgyz Republic, which is noted for its decorative bus shelters

(Simon Calder)

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

Life. Dreams. Magic.

Were you to create a word cloud based on the destination slogans on display at the annual World Travel Market, these three would be writ large – as a discovered while touring the travel trade show and assessing marketing messages.

It would be too easy to snipe at ludicrous claims such as “Emotions are Georgia” and invitations to “Live your second life in Rhodes”. So as a service to the travel industry and to illustrate why I was never cut out for a career in marketing, I will prescribe a few alternatives.

Georgia – and dozens of other countries, from Scotland to Colombia – could instead try a very simple: “Mountains. Beaches. Culture. Gastronomy. Friendly.”

Recommended

Moving west, Rhodes and every other Greek island could go with “Land of Mythos” – a reference to my favourite beer in Greece.

Staying in Europe, Andalucia insists: “No joy in life is small.” Yet the southern Spanish region is full of mini-joys, such as the complimentary tapas that still accompany drinks at bars in Granada. “Joy in a range of sizes,” would be nearer the mark.

Further south, the Canary Islands insist they are located at the “latitude of life”. I can think of many good reasons for returning to the archipelago, including the fact that they are halfway to the Equator for many Brits, but I can confirm the existence of life at many other latitudes. “Fairly close, very sunny” would work for me.

Kerala goes for not one but two claims: “God’s own country” and “The magic every day.” Really? I was lucky enough to explore the southern Indian state in 2019, and recall simply “Good experiences every day”. No need for magic. And I advise steering clear of the Almighty in matters of travel, in particular slogans along the lines of “If God did holidays …”.

“Incredible India” itself has merit in being concise and a fair comment. But right now prospective travellers are facing “Incredible Delays” getting visas after the government in Delhi decided to exclude British holidaymakers from some favourite winter escapes by barring us from the eVisa.

Thailand should forget “Amazing new chapters” and instead choose: “Unlike India, we’ll make it easy for you to get here.”

China remains resolutely closed to tourists. So I was surprised that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Beijing decided to send a small contingent to World Travel Market tell us the nation is “beyond your imagination”. It’s certainly beyond our reach.

A near neighbour invites people to “Imagine your Korea”. Actually, I’d rather you described it to me. Or just said: “Korea: Ancient and Modern.”

Every now and again at the ExCel-based event, I was struck by a line that was actually pretty shrewd. Flanders, the Dutch-speaking portion of Belgium that includes Antwerp, Bruges and Ghent, is “State of the Art”. Fair play.

It was in the hinterland of eastern European and central Asia (which, conveniently, are only about 20 metres apart in World Travel Market geography) that words all contact with reality. Some examples:

  • Kyrgyz Republic: “Feel nomads, feel happiness”
  • Zadar, Croatia: “Say Yes! To everything”
  • Lithuania: “Real is beautiful”

Weirdest of all was the branding from the Republic of Srpska. It’s a strange land created at the end of the Yugoslav civil war, comprising the Serb-speaking areas of Bosnia-Hercegovina.

On the map of the Balkans, the region resembles two disconnected jigsaw pieces. On the destination’s modest stand the message was: “Nothing much, but much more.” I sense this might be the smartest of all. I have now vowed to travel to the capital, Banja Luka, next year to see how the reality measures up to these five words.

Recommended

Also in 2023, any destination that wishes to may use my all-purpose slogan: “Where is nowhere?.”

You’re welcome. Which, come to think of it, isn’t a bad message either.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in