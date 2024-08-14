Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Health officials have warned travellers visiting South America to be “vigilant” after cases of a virus originating in sloths were reported in tourists returning to Europe for the first time.

The imported cases of Oropouche virus (OROV), most commonly found in South America and the Caribbean, were diagnosed in travellers who had recently visited Cuba, with one Italian patient diagnosed after visiting northern Brazil.

As of 1 August 2024, there were 8,078 confirmed cases of Oropouche fever in the region – reported in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, according to The Lancet.

Travel-associated cases of imported OROV disease in Europe reached 19 at the end of July. Spain reported 12 cases, Italy five and Germany two.

Common symptoms, similar to dengue and Zika virus, include headaches, muscle pain, nausea, a fever and a rash.

In July, the deaths of two young Brazilian women who had no other underlying health conditions were linked to the virus. These fatal outcomes were the first known deaths worldwide.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said that the likelihood of infection for EU citizens travelling in affected areas is “moderate”.

Dr Richard Dawood, medical director and specialist in travel medicine at Fleet Street Clinic, told The Independent: “Oropouche tends to get diagnosed in people who get the more severe manifestations.

“The advice that is going out to countries where travellers are returning with cases tends to be if you test for dengue or Zika and, if it is neither of those, then test for Oropouche and it may well be that.”

How can travellers stay safe against the Oropouche virus?

Travellers are at the highest risk of infection if bitten by a midge – bugs most active after sunrise and before sunset.

The ECDC suggests protective measures, both when undertaking outdoor activities and inside houses, including the use of insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and trousers and using fine-mesh mosquito bed nets when sleeping.

Dr Dawood said: “You are most at risk when you are travelling to an area with an active outbreak. At the moment that’s much of South America.

“In terms of what travellers can do to prevent it, general insect precautions apply – permethrin repellant and light long clothing will protect the covered up areas as midges cannot bite through them.”

These precautions are part of a “package” that any traveller visiting a tropical country should take to protect themselves against diseases including dengue, Zika and Oropouche, added Dr Dawood.

Currently, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has not issued health warnings to British people visiting or living in Cuba or Brazil.

However, outbreaks of OROV will be reported on The National Travel Health Network and Centre’s (NaTHNaC) Outbreak Surveillance database.

The NaTHNaC said: “If you are planning to visit countries reporting arboviral infections, including OROV, get travel health advice from your GP, practice nurse or a travel clinic, ideally at least four to six weeks before you travel.”

What does the Oropouche virus mean for pregnant women?

Brazil has reported one foetal death and one miscarriage linked to the infection in the state of Pernambuco and eight possible cases of OROV being passed from mother to child during pregnancy.

The ECDC generally advise pregnant women to “seek pre-travel health advice to assess the risk of infection based on the local situation” as there are currently no vaccines in development.

“Recent data indicate that OROV infection in pregnant women may lead to miscarriage, abortion and/or developmental problems, and deformities of the foetus. The impact of OROV infection for pregnant women, foetuses and newborns could therefore be higher than for the general population, although this is still under investigation”, said the European authority.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast