Travel website Tripadvisor has named the best places to stay around the world in 2024 in its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards.

And the UK has come out on top of the B&B category with four properties ranked in the top 10.

While the Voile Bleue in Mauritius took top spot in the category, The Toulson Court in Scarborough – which came top in last year’s rankings – came second, while Highcliffe House in Exmoor National Park came sixth, Gloucester House in Weymouth, Dorset, ranked seventh and The Berburry Hotel in Torquay, Devon, rounded off the top 10.

The Toulson Court has previously ranked as the world’s best B&B ( The Toulson Court )

The number one hotel in the world for 2024 is the Hotel Colline de France, a boutique hotel located in the town of Gramado, a mountain resort in the far south of Brazil.

The property is “renowned for its personalized service and French elegance,” says Tripadvisor, and it has been ranked among the top five for three consecutive years.

Rounding off the top five hotels in the world are the OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives, La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa in Vietnam, Adiwana Suweta in Bali and the Iberostar Grand Packard in Havana, Cuba.

Hotel Colline de France’s elegant French interiors ( Hotel Colline de France )

The Tripadvisor awards aim to “shine a light on travellers’ favorite experiences around the world”, with other categories including the best hotels in the US, the best luxury hotels, the best pet-friendly hotels and the best sustainable hotels.

The best hotel in the UK is The Resident Covent Garden in London. Seven out of the top 10 properties are located in the capital, including The Chesterfield Mayfair and The Cadogan in Chelsea.

The Resident Covent Garden ranked as the best hotel in the UK ( The Resident Covent Garden )

Among the winners in other categories were the Shore Hotel in Santa Monica as the best in the US, and the Reef House Adults Only Bespoke Escapes in Cairns as best in Australia.

The top pet-friendly hotel in the world for 2024 is the Hotel Fioreze Quero Quero, another property in the Brazilian town of Gramado.

The best sustainable hotel is Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, located in the highlands of Bali, while the best luxury hotel is the OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives. For wellness, 2024’s top choice is the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa won the inaugural ‘best wellness hotel’ award ( Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa )

Overall there are nine categories in total. Top hotels, all-inclusive, B&Bs and inns, family-friendly, luxury, and small and boutique all return, with pet-friendly, sustainable and wellnes all new for 2024.

Rankings are determined “based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between 1 January and 31 December 2023, as well as an additional editorial process”.