Is it fair to charge foreigners more to enter tourist sites?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“More Affordable National Park Access”: that is the ludicrous headline of a US Department of the Interior press release that signals a brutal price increase for foreign visitors to America’s most appealing national parks.

In “the most significant modernisation of national park access in decades”, the authorities have decided on “a new resident-focused fee structure that puts American families first”.

Nothing wrong with that: many world-class locations, from Petra in Jordan to Machu Picchu in Peru, charge less for their citizens than foreigners pay. It works on a local level, too: residents of Bath get a £10 discount on admission to the city’s rooftop pool. These locations have a large number of tourists, which presents some problems for the community, so a reward of this kind is justified.

But there are limits, and President Trump’s administration has just gone way beyond them.

At Yellowstone National Park it currently costs the occupants of a car, whatever their nationality, a total of $35 (£26) to enter. (Oddly, if you turn up by snowmobile, the admission fee drops by $5.) My friend Rob enjoys taking his family of five to explore the great outdoors of the United States. This year, enjoying the geothermal and scenic wonders of Wyoming works out at about £5 a head.

From New Year’s Day, that price increases 15-fold to $107 (£81) – representing a total of over £400 for Rob’s tribe. Whatever their age, each non-American must pay a $100 surcharge on top of the existing car fee.

The reason, according to US interior secretary Doug Burgum, is to ensure “international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations”.

The same $100-a-head charge applies at 10 other premier-league parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and the two great Utah locations: Bryce Canyon and Zion.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” says Burgum. “These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the national park system, continue to enjoy affordable access.”

Before I predict what happens next, allow me to propose a couple of workarounds that will save cash. The first is for anyone who intends to visit any of the 11 premium parks to pay $80 for an annual pass before 31 December 2025. It will be valid in all parks for a full year from the starting date.

My reading of the current terms is that anyone who buys now will be able to take a car-full of visitors where the entrance charge is based on vehicles. For per-person fees, the pass holder can bring up to three pals or family members.

From 1 January 2026, the pass for overseas visitors more than triples in price to $250 (£190). But it still represents a better deal than the president’s punitive per-person pricing.

My prediction is that once word gets around about this super-harsh move, tourism interests in America will fight to reduce the harm it will cause to businesses. Meanwhile, the obvious way to swerve what feels like a $100 spot fine is simply to avoid the United States. The parks will simply be crossed off many wishlists.

One unintended consequence of this Trump tax: introducing foreign travellers to the wonders of America’s neighbours. Mexico has the Copper Canyon, an amazing chasm to match Arizona’s Grand Canyon. Across in Canada, Banff and Jasper national parks are a match for the US Rocky Mountains NP.

The tourism industries both north and south of the border will have reason to be grateful for a hateful policy.

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.