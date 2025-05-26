Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TfL announces Tube closures for Bank Holiday Monday: Full list of routes

Piccadilly Line and Elizabeth Line among those affected with replacement buses in place at several stations

Holly Evans
Monday 26 May 2025 06:01 BST
Comments
Several Underground and Overground lines are affected this Bank Holiday
Several Underground and Overground lines are affected this Bank Holiday (Reuters)

Transport for London has announced line closures and route changes for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Disruption is expected across the London Underground and Overground this weekend, with several lines affected including the Piccadilly Line and the Elizabeth Line.

Several festivals such as Gala in Peckham, Cross the Tracks in Brockwell Park and Field Day in Victoria Park are due to take place this weekend, as well as new exhibition openings in museums and a film festival at the Barbican.

Those travelling around the capital should check the latest updates and plan their route to avoid delays.

Both the Piccadilly line and the Elizabeth line have partly closed
Both the Piccadilly line and the Elizabeth line have partly closed (Getty Images)

Here’s a list of all the ongoing transport disruption this weekend:

Jubilee Line

The Jubilee Line is currently experiencing delays across the entire line after a signal failure at Bond Street. Southwark station will also be closed over the weekend.

Piccadilly Line

From 1am on the Saturday through until Bank Holiday Monday, there will be no service between Hammersmith and Cockfosters, with replacement buses in place.

This will also affect the night service tube, with overnight bus journeys extended to Southgate, Oakwood and Cockfosters.

Waterloo and City Line

As usual, there will be no Waterloo and City line over the weekend, with the first train resuming at 6am on Tuesday.

Mildmay Line

Throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday, there will be no service between Camden Road and Stratford, with replacement buses running instead.

Passengers can also use alternative Overground services between Highbury & Islington and Dalston Junction to reach their destinations.

Windrush Line

Services on the Windrush line from New Cross Gate to Crystal Palace and West Croydon will not start on Sunday until 9am.

Elizabeth Line

On Sunday, the Elizabeth line from Paddington to Ealing Broadway will not open until 7.45am.

There will be reduced service between West Drayton and Maidenhead and at Heathrow Terminals 4 and 5 to Paddington.

Weaver Line

There will be no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town / Cheshunt on Sunday until 10.15am.

Replacement buses will operate instead, while the first train from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town will run at 09.59am.

Southern Railways

Until 9am on Sunday, trains to and from London Bridge will run to an amended timetable.

Thameslink

Trains will not be calling at Norwood Junction, with passengers able to take a replacement bus between New Cross Gate and Crystal Palace.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in