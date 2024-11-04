Week begins with commuter travel chaos with delays on four major Tube lines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The week has begun with commuter travel chaos on four major Tube lines ahead of London Underground strikes later this week.

Tube passengers on the Circle, District and Elizabeth lines have encountered the most problems with their journeys.

On the Circle Line, there are severe delays due to an earlier points failure at Whitechapel.

Transport for London (TfL) also reported severe delays on the District Line between Earl’s Court and Wimbledon / Richmond / Ealing Broadway and between Earl’s Court and Tower Hill eastbound due to the earlier points failure.

There is currently no service between Stratford and Shenfield on the Elizabeth Line, with severe delays between Whitechapel and Stratford while “emergency services deal with a casualty on the track”.

There is “good service” on the rest of the Elizabeth Line, say TfL.

As for the commuter line between Waterloo and Bank, minor delays may disrupt journeys this morning as TfL fix “equipment damaged by vandalism” on the Waterloo and City line.

Strikes planned by London Underground staff in the RMT were suspended on Friday, the union announced.

Workers had been due to walk out on Friday evening and across several dates over the coming weeks in a dispute over pay, sparking fears of severe disruption on the network.

Although the RMT have called off their industrial action, planned strikes from the train drivers’ union Aslef are scheduled to go ahead.

Accordingly, problems for rail passengers are expected to persist on Thursday (7 October) and next Tuesday (12 October).

When are the London Underground strikes?

7 November: No Tube services expected.

12 November: Severe disruption on the Tube, with little to no service expected. Any services that run are expected to start late and finish early.

