Commuters in London face yet more transport chaos in April and May. Train drivers on the London Underground will walk out in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions.

The Aslef union, which represents nine out of 10 Tube train drivers, has called strikes on the London Underground on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May.

The industrial action is likely to bring the network to a halt.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser for the Tube, blamed the walk-out on what he said was the employer’s “failure to give assurances that changes to our members’ terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement and that all existing agreements will be honoured”.

He said: “They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25 per cent more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of ‘flexibility and efficiency’.”

“Everyone knows what these management buzz words really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less. “

Members of Aslef working for London Underground voted by more than 98 per cent in favour of strike action on a turnout of over 70 per cent.

These are the second and third days of action on the same issue. A one-day strike in March last year resulted in the closure of almost all the Tube network.

The strike does not involve train drivers on the Elizabeth Line, who are covered by a separate agreement. Services on London Overground and the Docklands Light Railway should also run as normal, though with crowding expected.

The Independent has asked Transport for London for a response.

The Tube action is not connected with the wider Aslef dispute with 14 National Rail train operators over pay and condition. There is still no sign of a resolution to that dispute.