Two Tube strikes called for March

London commuters face two days of chaos in early March due to a planned tube strike.

The RMT union has instructed London Underground members to stop work on Tuesday 1 and Thursday 3 March. The dispute is over jobs, pensions and working conditions.

The union says more than 10,000 members working on the Tube were invited to take part in a ballot and, of those who responded, 94 per cent voted to strike.

The general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LUL has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts’ agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions.

“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis.

“In addition to the strike action RMT is coordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.

“The union remains available for talks aimed at resolving the dispute.”

The strike call comes as Transport for London (TfL) faces an unprecedented annual shortfall of £1.5bn annually.

The organisation has outlined plans for the “managed decline” of the network, including the risk of “multi-day closures” of Tube lines.