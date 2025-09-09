Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three days into a strike by members of the RMT union working for London Underground, a key Tube line through central London has reopened.

Many commuters, leisure passengers and tourists have been experiencing travel misery since a strike of almost a week began on Sunday 7 September.

Different groups of RMT members are walking out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt.

Yet on Tuesday morning, the Transport for London (TfL) website suddenly revealed that trains were running “with minor delays” on the entire Northern Line.

I embarked on a journey beneath the capital to see if I could complete a loop from Kennington north to Euston, and back via the City.

open image in gallery Departing soon: Passengers on the Northern line at Kennington in south London ( Simon Calder )

9.45am, Kennington Underground station

This is where the Northern line converges and divides. Trains from Morden and Battersea Power Station arrive from the southwest, and head respectively around the Bank and Charing Cross branches of the Northern line through central London.

A northbound train to High Barnet via the Bank branch left as soon as I arrived. Within a minute, I boarded a northbound train to Edgware via Charing Cross. It was about half-full.

Ninety per cent of passengers were scrolling through their phones.

9.52am: Charing Cross

At every station with connections, pre-recorded announcements provided “change here” announcements that were not accurate, as other Tube lines are closed.

open image in gallery Going places: Simon Calder on a Northern line train ( Simon Calder )

9.59am: Euston

“It’s always the way, you just miss one,” said Libby, as she and I dashed from the Charing Cross branch to the City branch. She is a civil servant from Portsmouth and heading for Nottingham – arriving at Waterloo and departing from St Pancras.

While we waited eight minutes for the next train, Libby told me she was aware of the Tube strike. “I Googled to see what was available and found the Northern line was available, so I jumped on that. So quite straightforward so far.”

10.07am: Euston

Just before the doors closed I deciphered an announcement from the driver that the train would not be stopping at King's Cross-St Pancras. I sprinted down the carriage to urge Libby to leave the train and walk to St Pancras. But she was milliseconds too late in leaving.

10.09am: Kings Cross (passing at 20mph)

Libby says: “These things happen, don’t they?”

10.10am: Angel (also passing at 20mph)

We weren’t expecting that.

10.13am: Old Street

The train finally stops, and Libby finally leaves. I get talking to a business traveller from Lancashire who did not realise a strike was on. He travelled to London Euston and boarded the train as normal to London Bridge.

10.19am: London Bridge

With the faster journey due to not stopping at a couple of stations, my temporary friend actually reached his destination in record time.

10.24am: Kennington

During my 39-minute circuit of the capital, word has evidently got around that the Northern line is running. The northbound Charing Cross branch is packed with passengers.

The Independent has asked TfL if Northern line trains will continue to run for the rest of the strike.