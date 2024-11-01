Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After a period of strike-free travel on the London Underground, two transport unions have announced a series of walkouts in November.

For those who commute within London, and others who frequently use Transport for London’s (TfL) tube system, planning your journeys ahead of time may be essential for next month as the strikes will impact much of the capital’s transport network.

Aslef and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have both announced strikes over a pay dispute and subsequent “inadequate” pay offers during negotiations.

The London Underground will be disrupted as two unions call for strikes ( Getty Images )

While a series of strikes on the underground were announced and then cancelled this year, the last strike to affect the entire tube network was in March 2023 over pensions and working conditions, grinding London transport to a halt as traffic jams spread across the city and buses, trams, the Overground, DLR and the Elizabeth line became increasingly busier.

This time around, TfL said the action taken by the unions is “disappointing” but they remained engaged with the both Aslef and RMT.

Here’s everything we know about the strikes and what they will mean for TfL passengers.

Why are there strikes?

Both train unions have said their members are striking due to a dispute over pay, as well as other issues such as long hours and other workers’ reliefs such as paid meals.

RMT said they were prompted to take strike action after rejecting a pay deal, which they deemed as “wholly inadequate” that leaves a large number of staff excluded from collective bargaining, which is negotiations between employees and employers.

After “repeatedly urging” London Underground to offer a new deal to cover collective bargaining, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said they have been left with no choice but to take strike action, but remain open to further negotiations.

The RMT estimates around 10,000 of its members are involved in the dispute.

As for Aslef, whose members voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action, they are also seeking a new pay agreement with London Underground.

The union said the previous offer of a 3.8 per cent pay rise and a variable lump sum would mean Tube drivers would be underpaid compared to other TfL drivers while working longer hours.

Aslef’s district organiser, Finn Brennan, said they have been “forced” into taking action because London Underground management will apparently not sit down properly and negotiate with them.

TfL said on Thursday (31 October) that they have been working to resolve the dispute with the unions to try and avoid this disruption.

Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT and ASLEF unions have announced strike action, following our recent discussions over pay, terms and conditions. We are continuing to talk with all trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution. Our offer is fair for our people and affordable for London”

Brennan said on Wednesday to the London Standard that there had been “no movement” from TfL in response to its demands for improving tube driver conditions.

“The Aslef strikes are still on,” he said.

When are the strikes?

TfL said they are expecting most of the disruption on Tube services on: Sunday 3 November, Tuesday 5 to Saturday 9 November, and Tuesday 12 November. If strikes go ahead, they said they will operate as many services as possible. They are advising customers to check before they travel.

“Most London Underground lines are not expected to run between Tuesday 5 and Friday 8 November, and on Tuesday 12 November. Should the action go ahead, no Tube service is expected on Thursday 7 November,” TfL have advised.

Here is what TfL says:

3 November: Tube services finish earlier than normal, TfL advises to complete your journey by 5pm. There will be no service after 7pm.

4 November: Normal service but customers are advised to check before they travel.

5-6 November: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on the London Underground. Any services that run will start late and finish early.

7 November: No tube services expected to operate.

8 November: Severe disruption on the tube and the night tube, any services that run will start late and finish early.

9 November: Tube services will start later than normal.

10-11 November: The Tube will run as normal, but some services may be affected by planned works.

12 November: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on the London Underground. Any services that run will start late and finish early.

Which Tube lines will be affected?

TfL indicates that the London Underground network will be affected.

There are no strikes planned on other TfL services. However, some DLR, London Overground (including the Night Overground) and the Elizabeth line services may not stop at certain stations with tube lines. This is due to possible station closures.

TfL says that other transport services will be extremely busy and journeys may be delayed.

Roads are also predicted to be extremely busy.