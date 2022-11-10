Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The London Underground will be almost entirely out of operation on Thursday as union members walk out in a dispute over jobs and pensions.

It follows a run of strikes by Network Rail and train operator workers - the most recent of which were called off.

A spokesperson for RMT said last week (Friday 4 November): “Rail union RMT has suspended planned strikes on Nov 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”

But although RMT’s rail strikes were suspended, TfL action is still going ahead, cutting off Tube routes for Londoners across the city.

So when is the strike, and will your journey be affected? Here’s what we know so far.

When is the tube strike?

London Underground workers will walk out for 24 hours on Thursday 10 November.

The official restart time for the Tube network is 8am on Friday 11 November, but the disruption is likely to carry on until around mid-morning.

Which lines will be affected?

There will be limited or no services running across all lines. TfL stated on its website: “There are strikes planned on the Tube. There will be limited or no Tube services running. Other services will run, but may be extremely busy or subject to last-minute changes.”

Travellers are advised to avoid travelling on the London Underground on Thursday.

The one exception is the Elizabeth Line; this will still be running but the service will not call at stations between Bond Street and Whitechapel before 7am and after 10.30pm. Services are expected to be extremely busy.

Will the strike affect the Overground or DLR?

Although London Overground and DLR services are running, TfL has advised that they may be subject to last minute changes. This includes potentially not stopping at stations that also have Tube stops.

There will also be a reduced Tram timetable, with service expected to be extremely busy.

Passengers are advised to check the status of all routes before they travel.

Will my tickets be accepted on buses?

London buses will be operating and will accept paper tickets for the Tube on “reasonable routes”; those with travel cards can travel within their permitted zones by bus; and those using credit or debit cards, contactless or PAYG Oyster cards will be charged on the usual basis of time and mode used.

Disabled travellers will still be able to access Turn Up and Go assistance. If trains are too full and this service is not possible, TfL will provide taxis or assist with alternative routes.

How can I get around on Thursday?

Other than by bus, Overground, DLR, the Elizabeth line and cabs, TfL is encouraging people to walk or cycle around the city where possible. “Much of Zone 1 is walkable,” it says, and shares several walking maps of the capital. The guidance also reads: “You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London” and “There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs.”

Why are Tube workers striking?

Separately to the previous rail strikes, TfL workers are striking over working conditions, including jobs and pensions.

A spokesperson for RMT Union said in a statement: “LUL [London Underground Limited] and TfL management have consistently refused to engage in discussions around safeguarding jobs, pensions and conditions on the spurious grounds that they are unable to give any assurances to our members until they have a financial settlement with the government.”

Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute. And they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

“TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers.”

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “TfL urged passengers to check before they travel on Thursday, warning London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes as a result of the Tube strike, while London Trams will be running a reduced timetable.

“We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

“Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.”