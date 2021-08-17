Travel company Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.

The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.

Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.

Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected.

"We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with government updates every three weeks," said the travel firm, reasserting that it would not be operating trips to countries on the red list.

Customers whose holiday or flight has been cancelled can expect a full refund or the option to change their trip to a later date or alternative holiday. Tui is also offering holidaymakers the option to make fee-free changes to their booking up to 14 days before travel (up to and including 31 October).

Which flights and holidays have been cancelled by Tui?

Up to and including 31 August

Florida and Cancun

India, Indonesia, Italy (Sicily and Sardinia), Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and USA with non-Tui flights

Up to and including 4 September

Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Italy (Naples), Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), Turkey and Tunisia

Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago with non-Tui flights

Up to and including 31 October