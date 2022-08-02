Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tour operator Tui has cancelled all Sri Lanka holidays up to 22 August, following a change in the Foreign Office advice regarding the Indian Ocean nation.

The country has been experiencing political and social unrest since spring due to a precarious economic situation, with Tui previously cancelling holidays for several weeks in May and July.

Sri Lanka is suffering a severe foreign exchange shortage which has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, with fuel shortages forcing school closures and rationing for essential services.

In mid-July, its political crisis came to a dramatic head as tens of thousands of citizens stormed the presidential palace in protest at the country’s worst-ever economic emergency, forcing the resignation of prime minister and president.

“Due to the ongoing political and economic instability in Sri Lanka, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) have advised against all but essential travel,” reads a statement posted on Tui’s website on Monday.

“As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel all holidays to Sri Lanka departing up to and including 22 August 2022.

“We will be proactively contacting all impacted customers in departure date order to discuss their options.”

A state of emergency has been called in the country, and curfews were imposed on two dates in mid-July.

However, Tui reassured travellers already on holiday on the island that they do not need to leave or change travel plans at this time.

“Please note this advice does not apply to customers transiting through Sri Lanka’s international airport and customers currently in resort can continue to enjoy their holiday as planned,” the update continued.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and update customers should there be any further updates.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding at this time.”

The Foreign Office advice was updated on 22 July to read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka, due to the impact of the current economic crisis.

“This advice does not apply to airside transit through Sri Lanka’s international airport.

“Further Protests, demonstrations, roadblocks and violent unrest could occur at short notice. You should avoid political gatherings or protests and be wary of spontaneous large gatherings.”