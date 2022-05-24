Tui forced to pay £232,000 to 83 holidaymakers after ‘nightmare’ food poisoning in Lanzarote resort
Holidaymakers reported ‘maggots in milk’, pests roaming dining areas and ‘faecal accidents’ in resort pool
More than 80 British holidaymakers who sued the tour operator Tui after getting food poisoning on holiday have been awarded total compensation of £232,000, London’s High Court heard this morning.
The group of 83 had taken action against the package holiday company after claiming they fell ill at the four-star Holiday Village resort in Lanzarote.
As there are six more claimants with cases to settle, the total compensation payout could be even more.
Although Tui denies liability - and the fact that the 89 claimants had food poisoning - it has agreed to settle the bulk of the claims.
The outstanding claims will be settled by a judge in an eight-day trial next year.
The complaints date back to holidays taken between May and August 2009, with all claimants having booked their packages through Tui, flying from UK airports.
The claimants reported poor hygiene standards at the Holiday Village resort in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, with some describing “maggots in milk”, animals roaming dining areas and “faecal accidents” in the pool.
Lawyers acting for the group said the 89 customers had suffered “acute gastrointestinal infection”, including nausea, diarrhoea and painful abdominal cramps.
Barrister Charles Crow argued that, because the claimants’ holidays were all-inclusive, most of them had only eaten and drunk at the hotel.
“Fresh food was added to older food, food appeared to be recycled/re-presented at later meals,” he continued.
“Food, restaurant and general hygiene standards were poor.
“A cloth used to clear up vomit was then used to clean the rest of the floor. Water was served via a dispenser rather than in sealed bottles, and there was an unpleasant smell by the juice dispensing machine.
“Pests, including wasps, insects, birds, cats and dogs were seen in the eating area,” he continued.
“Pools were insufficiently cleaned - the water was often dirty/cloudy, there was litter around the pool and faecal accidents were not dealt with adequately and/or quickly.
“There was an unpleasant smell of sewage from the irrigation water used in the grounds.”
Mr Crow summarised: “The claimants’ primary case is that, in relation to each of them, their gastroenteritis was infective, bacterial or parasitic in pathogenic origin, and likely to have had a food and/or drink source.
“The claimants suffered distress, anxiety, and loss of enjoyment of their holiday.”
The 83 compensation payments are set to go before the High Court next week for approval.
The Independent has approached Tui for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies