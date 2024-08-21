Support truly

A family who contracted parasitic worms during a five-star holiday said their £3,700 trip was ruined by undercooked meat, insects in their salad and “deafening” drum and bass music by the pool.

Sarah Sigston, 57, her husband Jeremy, 53, and their 25-year-old daughter Isabelle, all from Rayleigh, Essex, jetted off on May 4 for a two-week stay at an all-inclusive resort, the Viva Dominicus Palace by Wyndham, which they booked as a package through TUI.

On arrival, the family said they found the hotel to be “very, very tired” with their room “looking nothing like the pictures online” and they soon found issues with “undercooked meat”, “insects in the salads” and “birds on the buffet trays”.

The family said they were also subjected to “deafening” drum and bass music which played around the swimming pool “constantly” and contained “awful” swear words.

They selected this resort in particular as it claimed online that those with coeliac disease, which Isabelle has, would be “safe” at their site – but she then became unwell after being served a burger which contained, gluten despite being assured by three different staff members it did not.

The family felt ‘disappointed’ and ‘mis-sold’ on their £3,700 holiday

By the eighth day on their trip, the family started to notice “worms” in their stools – which later required a three-day course of medication once they returned home to the UK.

Despite their tribulations, the family stayed until the end of their trip and tried to seek compensation through TUI, but they said their claim has been refused by the travel company due to a lack of evidence linking their illnesses to the hotel – despite saying they have shared pictures of the parasites.

“My wife and I have travelled around south-east Asia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and we’ve never had any issues, come back with anything, or even been ill,” Jeremy, a double-glazing installer, said.

“We’ve eaten some pretty questionable food but never have we come back with any lodgers inside us.

“We were totally underwhelmed with the holiday, disappointed and wholly mis-sold, especially with it being marketed as a ‘coeliac friendly hotel’ – it was misleading.”

The family said there were ‘very limited’ food options at the hotel’s restaurants (Collect/PA Real Life)

Sarah, an artist, said the family have visited the Dominican Republic three times and had “amazing” trips, but said their latest holiday “wasn’t worth” the £3,783.16 they paid.

“On the first night, we all went ‘oh my god’ because it wasn’t anything like we were expecting,” she said.

“The first day we got there, the food was cold, there were very limited food options, when you went round the buffet there were loads of empty trays.

“There was undercooked meat all the time, there were insects in the salads, flies all over the salads, birds sitting on the buffet trays.

“The hotel was very, very tired, it wasn’t worth the money we paid, it looked nothing like the pictures online.”

The family also said they were subjected to “deafening” drum and bass music which played around the pool “constantly” and contained “awful” swear words.

The family said ‘deafening’ drum and bass music would play ‘constantly’ by the pool (Collect/PA Real Life)

“There was loud music around the swimming pool, which might sound like a silly thing to complain about, but the type of music, it was really loud rapping, like drum and bass with the F-word and the C-word,” Sarah said.

“It was constant and the swearing in it was unreal, it was awful.

“If I had a young child there, I would be absolutely appalled, it was literally deafening.”

Jeremy added that the locks on their hotel room door were “wholly inadequate”, saying: “The door lock to our room looked like someone had broken into it and smashed the Chubb lock and it had been replaced, but it was really badly done.

The family said their hotel room did not feel secure (Collect/PA Real Life)

“It was wholly inadequate, you could have lent on it and opened the door.”

Sarah said around the third day of their trip, she and her family started to feel unwell with diarrhoea, nausea and stomach cramps.

By the eighth day, Sarah said they started to notice long white worms in their stool.

“I think it was (Jeremy) who had the first worm and I remembered saying, ‘there’s a long white thing, you’ve got a parasitic worm’,” Sarah said.

“We were sort of joking at first but then we all started getting them.

“For a couple of days, I had to stay in the room for the day because I couldn’t go out as I kept having to go to the toilet.”

The family said the hotel was ‘very, very tired’

The family returned home to the UK on May 19 and went to a doctor the following day, where they showed images of their stool, with Sarah saying the doctor “immediately” told them “they are definitely worms”.

They were all prescribed a three-day course of Mebendazole, a medication which is used to treat a number of parasitic worm infestations.

Sarah said many of the food items available at the hotel’s restaurants which are naturally gluten-free, such as potatoes, white rice and vegetables, were accompanied with labels saying they contained gluten.

Isabelle (left) has coeliac disease and became unwell after eating a burger which contained gluten (Collect/PA Real Life)

The family have asked for compensation for their holiday through TUI, but said they have had their claim refused by the company because they were unable to provide enough evidence.

They said this was because they could not show through a test, such as a stool sample, that the worms came directly from the hotel or that Isabelle’s illness was caused from eating food which contained gluten.

The family said they did not feel a stool sample would be necessary on their return home as they were all prescribed medication the day after they landed, and a test was not needed for a doctor to see they had worms.

TUI has declined to comment and PA Real Life has contacted the Viva Dominicus Palace by Wyndham hotel for comment, but it had not responded at the time of publication.