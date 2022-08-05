Passengers of flight that ‘caught fire’ still waiting for bags a week on

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers who were onboard a plane that caught fire at Manchester Airport last week have yet to have their luggage returned to them nearly seven days later.

The Tui flight – which was operated by charter flight company AELF Flight Service on behalf of the travel firm – was seen emitting smoke from its right engine after arriving from Menorca at 4.30pm on Saturday (30 July).

Tui confirmed that he aircraft was met by several fire service vehicles and all the passengers evacuated from the plane while the problem was examined. No one was injured. The travel firm described it as “a technical fault” which caused the plane to be “met by the fire service” at the stand.

However, some passengers have revealed that they were kept waiting more than three hours for their luggage, only to be told that it would be sent to them at a later date.

Some of the group say they still have not received their bags.

Dawn Roberts, from Crewe, said she was on the plane with her husband and children when the aircraft caught fire and that they had to go home without their checked-in baggage.

She told Manchester Evening News (MEN) that the company “doesn’t seem to care” about the baggage, adding that she has had to buy new clothes and toiletries for her and her family.

Ms Roberts said Tui told her it could take up to a week for bags to arrive, adding that the family have had “nothing in the way of compensation”.

She told reporters that her two daughters – aged nine and 13 – “now don’t want to get on a plane again” after they were “terrified” to see smoke coming out of the aircraft, she said.

On Twitter, a number of other passengers on the flight vented their frustrations with the service and delays to their bags being returned.

One customer said it was “a very bizarre flight from start to finish” while another described the experience as “diabolical”.

A Tui spokesperson said: “We have advised all customers that it can take up to seven working days for their luggage to be delivered.”