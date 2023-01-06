Ski holidaymakers slam Tui for not cancelling trips amid poor snow

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tui customers have criticised the tour operator for failing to provide flexibility on trips to ski resorts with poor levels of snow and closed-off runs.

George Gilfoyle, a customer of Tui’s Crystal Ski brand, complained on Twitter that he was unable to cancel or amend his holiday to Bulgaria despite the fact that most runs in his resort were closed.

Mr Gilfoyle, from Liverpool, and a group of friends had booked a trip to the resort of Borovets, which, like much of Europe, has had poor snowfall and been forced to shut many of its runs.

“We’ve just been emailed regarding our trip to Borovets on the 7th. You are sending us to a resort with 3.5km out of 58km of runs open,” he said to Crystal Ski on social media.

“Surely allow us to change our holiday to another time/destination. You’re sending us in the hope it snows when we arrive.”

Mr Gilfoyle says he and his friends have spent £4,250 collectively on the trip and will not get the full experience with many of the ski runs closed.

He claims that other customers are being given the flexibility to rebook on different dates or cancel without penalty due to poor snow conditions and reduced operations.

Borovets has, he said, “the same weather other[s] have had and we have seen you have been giving alternative options! Why will we not?”

Another traveller, Russell Midgeley, responded in agreement on Twitter, saying: “Yep sending people to Bansko too with [1] run out of 15 open!!!! Should be ashamed of yourselves.”

In responses on Twitter, Crystal Ski claimed that weather forecasts show snowfall that will improve conditions for Bulgarian resorts on or around 7 January.

The operator’s “Crystal Ski Promise” means customers can cancel or amend their holiday if a resort is entirely closed due to lack of snow; but with at least one ski run open, Borovets does not meet this criteria.

As of Thursday, Borovets had no red or black runs open to skiers, with just two green (beginner) runs, one blue (easy) piste, and its ski school area open for use, The Telegraph reported.

The price of lift passes has been reduced at the resort as a result.

A spokesperson for Crystal Ski, part of Tui, said: “We’re aware that resorts in Bulgaria aren’t seeing the snow conditions we’d expect at this time of year.

“Both our teams on the ground and our suppliers have been closely monitoring the situation over the last few weeks to ensure our customers are updated as quickly as possible if the weather is going to impact their trip.

“Any customers impacted have been communicated with directly by the Crystal Ski Holidays team.

“For customers travelling to Bulgarian resorts this weekend, ski trips will be going ahead as planned as the weather is set to improve over the coming days, with snow forecast during the week and temperatures expected to drop which would allow the use of artificial snow making facilities.”

The Independent has contacted Bulgaria’s tourist board for comment on the ski resorts mentioned.

Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall has forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.

The northern Alps and French Pyrenees are particularly struggling for snow. Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.