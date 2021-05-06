Tui offers tests for travel for just £20

Britain’s biggest holiday firm is offering PCR tests for just £20, in an attempt to make summer holidays more affordable.

Tui, which has partnered with provider Chronomics, will sell a range of tiered Covid test packages to customers travelling to “green” and “amber” destinations this summer.

International travel is due to restart on 17 May under a “traffic light” system. Destinations rated green will face the lightest restrictions: travellers must present a negative test before departure to the UK (this can be rapid antigen or lateral flow), as well as a negative PCR test within two days of arrival, and they will not be required to quarantine.

Arrivals from amber countries will require three Covid tests – one pre-departure, and two subsequent PCR tests on days two and eight – as well as 10 days of self-isolation at home.

The green list is due to be released tomorrow morning, and it’s thought that countries including Malta, Iceland and possibly Portugal could make the cut.

Most countries will require UK passengers to present a negative PCR test before departure, although in some cases, travellers who have been fully vaccinated may be able to skip this.

Tui’s testing packages start at £20 for green list travellers who require just a pre-departure lateral flow test and a PCR test on arrival.

For £60, the package includes an extra PCR test if one is needed for entry to the holiday destination.

For amber list travellers, the package costs £50 to cover UK testing requirements, rising to £90 for the additional outbound PCR test.

If a destination changes from amber to green, Tui said it would refund the difference.

Travellers will be able to order tests on a new Chronomics and Tui booking hub, which will go live on 10 May.

“We have always believed that cost-effective testing solutions, as well as maximum flexibility, will make travel a possibility this summer and beyond,” said Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui UK & Ireland.

“Our research has shown that customers are looking forward to their much-needed holiday overseas, but affordable and easy testing solutions was imperative to make this a reality.

“Whilst we await the imminent announcement of which countries feature on the different lists, we continue to plan our return to the skies from the 17 May.”