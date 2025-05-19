Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They say knowledge is power — and with this in mind, we are revealing the airports and flight routes in North America that are the worst for turbulence.

Armed with this knowledge, nervous flyers will at least know to expect a few bumps in these spots.

The lists come from website turbli.com, which monitors and predicts turbulence using the same sources pilots and airlines use to plan their flights – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the MetOffice.

open image in gallery The most turbulent airport for approaches and descents – take-offs and landings are affected by crosswinds, not turbulence – is Denver ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The most turbulent airport for approaches and descents — take-offs and landings are affected by crosswinds, not turbulence — is Denver, Colorado, followed by Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

They both have average annual EDR scores ("eddy dissipation rates") of 17, a unit that describes how fast turbulence disappears.

The website describes EDR values of 0 to 20 as "light — smooth flight conditions"; 20 to 40 as "moderate", leading to "difficulty with walking and food services"; 40 to 60 as "strong", with passengers straining against seat belts; 60 to 80 as "severe", with "violent and sudden changes in altitude; and 80 to 100 as "extreme", meaning the "aircraft is practically impossible to control".

Salt Lake City, Jackson Hole Airport and Las Vegas also make the top 10, with Albuquerque to Denver ranked as the route with the highest average turbulence.

Las Vegas to Reno and Las Vegas to Salt Lake City also make the top 10 most turbulent route table.

Turbulence is caused by warm air rising through cooler air; mountains or manmade structures disrupting air flow, and pockets of air moving in different directions.

open image in gallery Turbli.com has maps that indicate areas of turbulence across the U.S and the globe, with light turbulence marked in blue and moderate rough air marked with yellow and red ( Turbli.com )

It's completely normal and modern aircraft are designed to withstand more turbulence than you’ll ever experience on a flight.

According to data from America’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there have been only 184 serious turbulence injuries between 2009 and 2023, with 37 of those people passengers, the rest crew members.

North America's 10 most turbulent airports

Denver (17.29 EDR — eddy dissipation rate) Bozeman (17) Albuquerque (16.44) Salt Lake City (16.43) Jackson Hole Airport (16.14) Las Vegas (15.74) Vancouver (15.68) Reno (15.67) Seattle (15.49) Boise (15.40)

North America's most turbulent routes