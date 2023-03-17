Video reveals turbulent ‘rollercoaster’ flight on Southwest

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers on a Southwest flight from Hawaii earlier this week were left shrieking in fear as they experienced severe turbulence.

Video footage shared to TikTok by passenger JC onboard the flight captured the terrifying moment.

Passengers can be heard gasping and screaming as the plane is bounced around.

His travel companion can also be seen pointing to the words “737 Max” on an inflight safety booklet.

Boeing’s bestselling plane stopped production for more than a year following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max in 2018 and 2019, which resulted in the death of 346 people after hardware malfunctions and software faults caused the planes to plunge from the sky.

“Free rollercoaster ride on Southwest last night,” he captioned the post.

“Bumpy rise [sic] on #SouthwestAirines last from Honolulu ... Pilot and crew were great! Passengers deserve an Oscar for best performance in a disaster film.”

The clip, which has been viewed 1.3 million times has prompted horror from many social media users.

“Saving this video to show my doctor when he asks why I need my prescription for Ativan refilled before I fly,” wrote one, while another quipped: “There’s so such thing as turbulence, the pilots just mad they had to leave Hawai”.

Others discussed the relevance of the plane being a 737 Max.

“Not the guy pointing out it's a 737 max,” commented one user, while a second said: “Of COURSE it's a max lmao, whenever I see that listed on my itinerary I make peace before take off”.

Another clarified that the 737 Max planes had been cleared and declared safe to fly, prompting another commenter to say: “Yep, they slid them back into rotation. I flew on one back in January. Roomy seats so at least I'll die comfortable”.

“The 737 MAX has been put through so much scrutiny that I’m betting it’s the safest commercial plane right now,” commented one, with another writing: “Me too! Small world. The microscope will be on this plane (and the company) for a long time. I feel perfectly safe.”

And one commenter stated: “Remember folks! Turbulence has never brought down a plane! Just makes for a fun ride!”

According to the Sheffield School of Aeronautics, turbulence occurs when an airplane hits a strong wind current that can push or pull the plane.

“For a handful of people on an average flight, turbulence seems like a life-threatening nightmare,” it states.

“Although the feeling of turbulence is extremely uncomfortable, it’s rarely a dangerous circumstance.”

The Independent has contacted Southwest for comment.