Holidaymakers travelling to Turkey this summer have been warned against visiting certain areas of the country, in updated travel advice from the UK government.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) “advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Syria” and “advises against all but essential travel” to the city of Sirnak and the Hakkari province (both in the south of the country, also near the Syrian border). It also clarifies that “no travel can be guaranteed safe” and anyone visiting Turky should purchase suitable travel insurance.

While not a huge departure from the previous advice, it highlights the political turbulence in a country already struggling in parts following the 5.6 magnitude earthquake earlier this year. It’s also worth remembering that the majority of holidays in Turkey are without trouble.

The FCDO told The Independent: “The safety of British nationals is always our main concern in determining our travel advice. We constantly review our travel advice for each country or territory to ensure it includes up-to-date information and advice on the most relevant issues for British people visiting or living there.

“The changes to the terrorism section of each Travel Advice page reflects the fact that global terror threat is now more diverse and not limited to those inspired by Islamist ideologies.

“FCDO Travel Advice is just that – advice. It provides information to help British nationals make informed decisions about foreign travel but we cannot enforce it and it remains a decision for individuals whether they feel it is safe for them to travel”.

What are the entry requirements for Turkey?

UK nationals visiting Turkey must have a passport that is valid for at least 150 days from the date you arrive, and it must have at least one full blank page for entry and exit stamps. If you are entering turkey via a land border, make sure your passport has a dated entry stamp before you leave the border crossing.

Anyone visiting Turkey for tourism or business for up to 90 days in any 180-day period does not need a visa. However, if you need to remain in Turkey for more than 90 days, apply for a longer stay visa or get a residence permit before the end of your 90-day stay.

It is worth noting for the future that Turkey is not one of the countries where visitors will need an ETIAS travel permit from next year onwards.

Local laws and customs

There are local laws that tourists should be aware of. It is illegal not to carry some form of photographic ID in Turkey, and smoking is illegal on public transport and in all indoor workplaces and public places.

It is also illegal to insult the Turkish nation or the national flag, or to deface currency. This can include comments about the Turkish state, and carries a prison sentence of between 6 months and 3 years.

Remember to dress modestly if you’re visiting a mosque or a religious shrine, and do not take photographs near military or official installations.

While homosexuality is legal in Turkey, the FCDO warns that “many parts of Turkey are socially conservative and showing affection in public could result in unwelcome attention”.