Turkey removes PCR test requirement for double vaccinated UK travellers

The Turkish government has removed the PCR test requirement for double vaccinated UK travellers.

Arrivals from the UK must now present just one of the following: proof of full vaccination; a negative PCR test taken 72 hours, or a negative antigen test taken 48 hours, prior to arrival; or certification of recent recovery from Covid-19.

The country, which was removed from the UK government’s red list on 22 September, remains one of the UK’s most popular winter sun destinations, particularly in October half-term, with average highs of 26C.

With school holidays looming, tourism officials in the country are keen to attract travellers back in a bid to recoup losses made during the pandemic.

In a statement, the Turkish Tourism Board in the UK said: “Turkey is ready and excited to welcome back travellers from across the UK this month and beyond. With no requirement for PCR tests, and following our removal from the UK government red list, travelling to Turkey couldn’t be easier.

“With warm temperatures, welcoming people, stunning coastlines and wonderful local cuisine all just a few hours flight away, Turkey is the perfect destination for UK families this half term.”

In normal times, more than two million British visitors travel to Turkey each year. Many are property owners or have strong family connections to the country.

The news comes as Turkey’s health minister said on Wednesday that the country will “never” close schools again, despite a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Infection rates throughout the country have risen over the last month at a rate of just below 30,000 per day, as have average positive tests, according to global data.

Around 64 per cent of the population have been vaccinated.

The wearing of face masks is currently mandatory at all times outside throughout Turkey.

This includes, but is not limited to, all public places, including streets, side streets, parks, gardens, picnic areas, markets, and public transportation.

Masks are also mandatory in all shops and restaurants.