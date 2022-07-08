Turkey is a highly popular summer holiday destination for British travellers, thanks to its reliably scorching weather, wealth of beach resorts in Bodrum and Antalya and fantastically rich culture found in cities like Istanbul and Ankara.

For a time, it was wary of letting in tourists, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry. However, it has now joined a number of European countries in scrapping Covid travel restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit Turkey?

No. As of 1 June, all Covid-19 restrictions in Turkey have been lifted, and passengers arriving in Turkey are no longer required to present proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form for Turkey?

No; a passenger locator form is no longer required for entry to Turkey.

Do I need to wear a mask while on holiday in Turkey?

No; face masks are no longer required outdoors or indoors if air circulation and social distancing are adequate.

How long do I need left on my passport to visit Turkey?

If you are visiting Turkey, your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from the date you arrive and there should be a full blank page for entry and exit stamps.

Brits travelling to Turkey for tourism or business purposes can stay for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa.

If you plan to remain in Turkey for longer, you need to apply for a longer stay visa before travel, or get a residence permit from the local authorities in Turkey before your 90-day stay has elapsed.