Turkish Airlines lounge at Istanbul airport accused of being ‘like a homeless shelter’
‘Turkish Airlines does not appear to enforce any sort of decorum in the lounge when it comes to sleeping,’ writes blogger
The Turkish Airlines lounge at Istanbul Airport has been accused of being “like a homeless shelter” by a disappointed passenger after they walked in to find numerous travellers sleeping with their feet up on the furniture.
In an entry on the Live and Let’s Fly travel blog, penned by Matthew Klint, he claimed that a friend had recently stopped off in the carrier’s flagship airport lounge on Klint’s recommendation, only to be let down.
“I had advised him that he was in for a treat while passing through Istanbul but instead, he sent me a series of pictures that makes me wonder why Turkish Airlines Lounge has let its lounge become a homeless shelter,” wrote Klint.
The friend arrived at the lounge at 5am, ready to relax for his three-hour stopover.
“But upon surveying the premises as he walked in, he texted me that he found it more like a bus station or homeless shelter than a premium cabin lounge,” said Klint. “I understand his disappointment.”
Pictures shared on the site show numerous passengers sleeping in chairs and sofas, many with their bare feet on the furniture.
Couches, seats and tables are all being used as makeshift beds in the photos - passengers’ shoes can be seen on the floor as they get comfy on furniture traditionally designed for sitting rather than lying down.
“Two problems are going on here,” writes Klint. “First, Turkish Airlines does not do flight banking very well (its massive flight schedule and questionable new airport make this difficult), meaning many connecting passengers wind up with very long layovers.
“Second, Turkish Airlines does not appear to enforce any sort of decorum in the lounge when it comes to sleeping.”
He added that he would expect Turkish Airlines to “advise passengers not to use the furniture to put their feet on or move couches and tables together to create beds.
“It’s rude and depending upon the personal hygiene of the passengers, disgusting.”
The Independent has approached Turkish Airlines for comment.
