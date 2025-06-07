Uber brings helicopter taxis to the Amalfi Coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber has announced that customers will be able to book helicopters in minutes in Italy this summer to beat crowds.

From 26 July to 23 August, travellers on Italy’s Amalfi Coast can reserve a private Uber Copter to take them between Sorrento and Capri using the Uber app for €250 (around £184) per head.

The dual-pilot helicopter service will operate every Saturday and Sunday with a 9am departure from Sorrento and 5pm return from Capri. The journey includes door-to-door transportation to and from the helipad and is available for groups of up to six passengers.

The American transport company, best known for its taxis, is also launching the Uber Boat in Italy with private charters for up to 12 people available between 26 July until 24 August.

Travellers will sail from Sorrento Marina on Italian Gozzo 35 boats, with ample opportunity to soak in the coastline’s most breathtaking spots on the four-hour trip. Each trip comes with its own personal skipper and complimentary snacks and beverages.

This summer is set to be the southern coastline’s busiest on record following the launch of international flights at Salerno Airport.

The Amalfi Coast, famed for its pastel-coloured fishing villages and excellent food, is one of Italy’s most popular tourist spots, attracting around five million tourists a year.

Very narrow roads link the most popular towns on the coastline meaning travellers face traffic bottlenecks and competition over seasonal ferries.

Uber said it is responding to the rise in demand from international customers for Uber’s mobility services, which increased by up to 25 per cent last summer in places like Rome, Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. It added that more than 400,000 international customers used the Uber app in Italy during the holiday period in 2024.

Anabel Diaz, vice president, EMEA Mobility at Uber, said: “At Uber, we strive to help our customers go anywhere, wherever they are travelling. Italy is fast becoming one of our most popular tourist destinations, with travellers turning to the Uber app to help make their holiday travel stress-free. This summer, we’re adding a series of unforgettable experiences that will make travelling by land, sea or air more magical than ever before.”

Customers are required to book at least 48 in advance via the Uber Reserve from anywhere in Italy beginning on 25 June for both the Uber Copter and Uber Boat.

The availability of Uber Copter and Uber Boat is expected to be limited and subject to weather conditions.