Uber to keep face mask rule after ‘freedom day’

Ahead of ‘freedom day’ in England, when many coronavirus rules are to be swept away, Uber says it is keeping its policy that all passengers should wear masks unless exempt.

From Monday19 July, the government has removed the obligation to wear a mask when using transport.

However, individual operators are allowed to continue to insist travellers wear face coverings as a condition of carriage.

Ride-hailing service Uber has restated its policy on masks that has been in place for almost a year for anyone who is not exempt.

“To help protect the health and safety of everyone, face coverings or masks are mandatory for anyone riding or driving with Uber,” the firm said in a blog.

“Anyone who is required to wear a face covering and repeatedly fails to do so will permanently lose their access to the Uber platform.”

People claiming exemption are asked to contact Uber support.

Transport for London (TfL) is to continue to insist on face masks on the Tube, London Overground trains, trams, buses and river services.

The Uber-branded ferry service along the Thames in London has confirmed it will require face coverings “for the foreseeable future” in line with the TfL policy.

The company’s American social media feeds insist: “We wear masks to help protect our neighbours, our families and our communities. Please wear a face covering or mask.”

Businesses from Heathrow airport to Hovertravel have announced that they will still require face coverings to be worn from Monday.