Uber floats Asia’s first boat taxi service on Kashmir’s picturesque Dal Lake

The iconic shikaras of the Dal Lake, long synonymous with Kashmir and its beauty, are getting a modern upgrade. Uber has launched its new service, the Uber Shikara, allowing customers to easily book one on their phone with the click of a button, bypassing the customary dockside negotiations.

The multinational transport company introduced the water taxi service earlier this week, the first of its kind in Asia.

Aimed at blending the old tradition of the shikara ride with the ease of modern technology, the service can be booked at least 12 hours and up to 15 days in advance.

The hand-painted and elaborately carved wooden boats that dot the Dal Lake are popular with tourists and locals alike. They are regarded as a cultural symbol of Kashmir, similar to Venice’s gondolas.

Uber said the shikaras will be available for hour-long rides daily between 10am and 5pm. A shikara typically accommodates four passengers.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India & South Asia, said: “At Uber, we are always looking to make mobility magical and effortless. Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their Shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir.”

The company said it will connect customers with shikara operators but charge no commission, allowing the drivers to take home the entirety of the fare, which will be set at a predetermined government rate.

“The entire amount will go to the Shikara drivers, creating additional economic opportunities for grassroots tourism workers in J&K,” the company said.

Though most of the responses to the announcement of the service were positive, some on social media felt concerned it would marginalise traditional boatmen and leave them at the mercy of fares set by the company.

The president of the Shikara Owners Association, Wali Mohammad Bhatt, seemed optimistic about the service, telling Reuters: “It will boost our business. There will be fixed rates, no cheating, and no scope for bargaining.”

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha posted on X, praising the service: “Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K’s beauty.”

The union territory released data earlier this year showing Kashmir had a tourist footfall of 1,565,000 in the first half of 2024, registering an increase of 20 percent over the same period last year.

Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the region in its entirety but control only parts of it.