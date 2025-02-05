Uber Ski taxis hit the slopes for rides across Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With ski season usually comes the ungraceful lug of gear back to the chalet weighed down by boots, poles and boards.

Now, Uber has launched a new service to accommodate ski equipment for “hassle-free” journeys from the slopes of Europe’s most popular resorts.

‘Uber Ski’ vans equipped with ski and snowboard racks will ferry riders to and from more than 90 alpine destinations across seven countries from 4 February.

The on-demand and reserve rides between transport hubs and pistes in Austria, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland are available now for hands-free travel home from aprés ski.

Rides can be reserved up to 60 days in advance with fixed-price fares starting from €49 (£40.70) for up to five passengers.

According to the transport operator, almost half a million international travellers opened the Uber app across popular European alpine destinations last winter.

During the 2024 season demand from international customers for Uber services also “more than doubled” in resorts including Courchevel, France and Gstaad in Switzerland, said Uber.

The adapted vans were first piloted in Les Deux Alpes and l’Alpe D’Huez, with flat fare transfers available to 14 ski resorts in Austria and six in Germany.

Example fares in France between Chambéry Airport and Méribel or Courchevel in Les 3 Vallées start from €100 (£83) for five passengers, with riders able to book a trip from 30 minutes up to 45 days in advance.

Anabel Diaz, vice president of EMEA mobility at Uber, said: “We’re excited to bring Uber Ski to some of Europe’s most popular winter destinations, making it easier than ever for skiers and snowboarders to get to the slopes.

“Whether you’re heading off for a weekend in the mountains or catching a transfer from the airport, Uber Ski offers a seamless, affordable, and hassle-free way to travel with all your gear.”

The ski transfers are Uber’s latest service in a string of travel experiences created by the ride-hailing company.

In 2024, Uber Boat launched a year-round water taxi option to transport tourists on-demand around the famed waterways of Venice.

From September, it also became possible to book a safari experience in South Africa on the Uber app.

Available exclusively on the Uber app, tourists and locals in Cape Town can book a safari experience for a flat fee of $200 (£160), which will also include other perks such as transfers from the capital, breakfast and lunch.

