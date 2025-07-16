Disbelief over rising ‘kiss and fly’ charges at UK airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers face escalating costs at UK airports, with more than half having either raised or introduced new drop-off fees in the past year, according to new research.

This contrasts sharply with most of Europe’s busiest airports, where such charges remain largely absent.

A study by the RAC revealed that 11 of the 20 UK airports it analysed have increased their so-called "kiss and fly" charges – levied for dropping off passengers as close to the terminal as possible – since last summer.

Nine airports, including Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Heathrow, Liverpool John Lennon, Newcastle, and Southampton, have seen their fees rise by £1.

Further increases include Leeds Bradford and Glasgow, which both added 50p to their charges. Cardiff Airport, which previously had no drop-off fee, has now introduced a £3 charge.

Luton Airport, which lacked a designated drop-off area last summer due to a car park fire, now charges £5 for the service.

The RAC’s findings highlight a significant disparity, noting that eight of the 10 busiest airports in the European Union, such as Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and Madrid, continue to offer free drop-off facilities.

open image in gallery Eleven out of 20 UK airports analysed by the RAC have increased so-called ‘kiss and fly’ charges – which are typically levied for dropping off a passenger as close to a terminal as possible – since last summer ( Getty Images )

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said this makes increases in fees at UK airports “all the more depressing”.

He went on: “The sky really does seem to be the limit when it comes to the amount drivers get charged for making the briefest of stops to let friends or loved ones out to catch a flight.”

Mr Dennis said the main reason passengers get dropped off at airports is because they have bulky luggage, which means taking public transport “can be impractical”.

He acknowledged that many UK airports offer free options for dropping passengers off in car parks which require a walk or bus ride to the terminal.

But he claimed these areas are “often well away from the terminal” and drivers wanting to help a passenger get to the terminal will “often end up overstaying the free period”.

Mr Dennis also expressed concern over the growing trend of airports replacing on-site payment with a barrierless system requiring payment to be made online or by phone.

“Anyone who doesn’t notice the change or simply forgets to pay will inevitably be stung with a very unwelcome parking charge notice,” he added.

London City was the only UK airport analysed which allows free drop-offs outside its terminal.

open image in gallery The RAC found there is no fee for dropping off at eight of the 10 busiest EU airports, such as Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt and Madrid airports ( Getty Images )

Prices were frozen at Aberdeen, Belfast International, Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester and Stansted.

Karen Dee, chief executive of trade body AirportsUK, said: “All airports offer a free drop-off facility. They also have a wide variety of options to suit all passengers’ needs, including premium drop-off in front of the terminal building for those who wish to use that.

“Where fees are charged, this helps airports manage and reduce congestion, noise, carbon emissions and air pollution for local communities, something that they are mandated to do by the Government and local authorities.

“These charges are a part of the airport business model and help enable the provision of the widest variety of flights from the airport.”

Here is a breakdown of charges for each airport: