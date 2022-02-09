Fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK after 4am on Friday 11 February need no longer book a post-arrival test.

But arrivals must still complete the passenger locator form – a complex online document that, at one point, wrongly insists: “You must book a coronavirus (Covid-19) test package for when you arrive in the UK.”

Further down the page, travellers are able to tick a box that reads: “No, I meet vaccine eligibility criteria and arrive after 11 February 2022 04:00.”

And an application made by The Independent for arrival after the Friday rule change shows that it is possible for fully vaccinated passengers to complete the form without booking a test.

Green to go: The latest incarnation of the passenger locator form (HM Government)

The Home Office has been asked for a response.

The passenger locator form is due to be simplified, but at present it remains incoherent.

It includes the line: “If you are travelling from a non-red list country, island or territory island …” even though there are no longer any red list nations requiring hotel quarantine.

The government has said it will simplify the passenger locator form, and The Independent understands changes will be made from 16 February.

The requirement to test after arrival was described two weeks ago as no longer necessary by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps. Some travel industry figures have criticised the continued need to take a test of no apparent value for a further fortnight.

Unvaccinated travellers arriving after 4am on Friday will no longer need to self-isolate, but they must continue to take a pre-departure test and a post-arrival PCR.