Revealed: The UK’s most ‘Instagrammable’ locations

A recent study has revealed that beautiful spots across the country that are on the majority of people’s travel wishlist

Charlotte Minett
Thursday 17 August 2023 15:18
Comments
<p>The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye, found off Scotland’s northwest coast </p>

The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye, found off Scotland’s northwest coast

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UK’s top 20 most Instagrammable locations have been revealed - with St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, the Isle of Skye and the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland topping the list.

The Norfolk cliffs in Hunstanton – the only place on the east coast you can see the sunset over the sea in the west – also featured in the list.

The poll of 2,000 adults saw Scottish locations, such as Fort William, Orkney and Loch Awe also came with in the top 20.

Topping the list is the tidal island of St Michael’s Mout, Cornwall

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It also emerged 51 per cent put beautiful landscapes at the top of their UK travel wishlists, with the same percentage believing this is key to securing the best photo of a stunning UK setting.

Unspoilt natural backgrounds, a sunrise or sunset and a lack of other people around are also key for the best shots, with adults taking an average of 15 snaps per trip.

Paul Sweeney, managing director for Sky Mobile, which commissioned the research, said: “It is important to be able to keep in touch when you’re exploring the picturesque locations we are lucky to have in the UK.”

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne, off the coast of Northumberland, is the runner up

(Getty Images)

The survey also found 39 per cent of those who post on social media are likely to visit a rural picturesque destination, just to share pictures online.

And it takes an average of 20 minutes to post the photo on socials after taking it – with an average of four posts per staycation.

This could be why 18 per cent look for a place with good phone signal when it comes to holidaying on their home turf.

The imposing limestone stacks of Old Harry Rocks in Dorset

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While six in 10 look for a mobile provider with reliable network coverage.

When opting for somewhere within the UK to travel, beach destinations are the most popular, followed by the countryside and a forest.

Lulworth Cove in Dorset, Cornwall’s Sennen Cove and Whitby sands in Yorkshire were among the top beaches to visit, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

The view from Dunkery Beacon in Somerset, the highest point on Exmoor

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Although 90 per cent are aware there are probably beautiful places around the UK they have never heard of and 38 per cent would like to explore British hotspots more.

The UK’s 20 most Instagram-worthy destinations:

  1. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall
  2. Isle of Skye, Scotland
  3. The Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Northumberland
  4. Fort William, Scotland
  5. Orkney, Scotland
  6. Loch Awe, Scotland
  7. Wye Valley, Herefordshire
  8. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset
  9. Fair Isle, Shetlands
  10. Llyn Penninsula, Wales
  11. Rhossili, Wales
  12. Pendennis Head/ Castle, Cornwall
  13. Dunkery Beacon, Somerset
  14. Shropshire Hills, Shropshire
  15. Old Hunstanton, Norfolk
  16. Blakeney, Norfolk
  17. Frenchman’s Creek on Helford River, Cornwall
  18. Riggs Moor, Yorkshire
  19. Hound Tor, Dartmoor, Devon
  20. Culver Down, Isle of Wight

