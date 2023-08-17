Revealed: The UK’s most ‘Instagrammable’ locations

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s top 20 most Instagrammable locations have been revealed - with St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, the Isle of Skye and the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland topping the list.

The Norfolk cliffs in Hunstanton – the only place on the east coast you can see the sunset over the sea in the west – also featured in the list.

The poll of 2,000 adults saw Scottish locations, such as Fort William, Orkney and Loch Awe also came with in the top 20.

Topping the list is the tidal island of St Michael’s Mout, Cornwall (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It also emerged 51 per cent put beautiful landscapes at the top of their UK travel wishlists, with the same percentage believing this is key to securing the best photo of a stunning UK setting.

Unspoilt natural backgrounds, a sunrise or sunset and a lack of other people around are also key for the best shots, with adults taking an average of 15 snaps per trip.

Paul Sweeney, managing director for Sky Mobile, which commissioned the research, said: “It is important to be able to keep in touch when you’re exploring the picturesque locations we are lucky to have in the UK.”

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne, off the coast of Northumberland, is the runner up (Getty Images)

The survey also found 39 per cent of those who post on social media are likely to visit a rural picturesque destination, just to share pictures online.

And it takes an average of 20 minutes to post the photo on socials after taking it – with an average of four posts per staycation.

This could be why 18 per cent look for a place with good phone signal when it comes to holidaying on their home turf.

The imposing limestone stacks of Old Harry Rocks in Dorset (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While six in 10 look for a mobile provider with reliable network coverage.

When opting for somewhere within the UK to travel, beach destinations are the most popular, followed by the countryside and a forest.

Lulworth Cove in Dorset, Cornwall’s Sennen Cove and Whitby sands in Yorkshire were among the top beaches to visit, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

The view from Dunkery Beacon in Somerset, the highest point on Exmoor (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Although 90 per cent are aware there are probably beautiful places around the UK they have never heard of and 38 per cent would like to explore British hotspots more.

The UK’s 20 most Instagram-worthy destinations: